Moving Out is the free game of the day on the Epic Games Store, and there are still more gifts to distribute

The digital store continues with its Christmas spirit and offers us a most carefree experience.

As is customary for Fortnite parents, their digital store continues to convey Christmas spirit through daily free games. On this occasion, Epic Games Store encourages us to celebrate the holidays with Moving Out, which we can download right now and see you tomorrow December 29 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

Moving Out is an ideal experience to play with family or friends, since it proposes us to go through one of the most chaotic situations of daily life: a move. However, the game goes further with its idea and invites us to enjoy many funny moments with a local cooperative that accepts up to 4 players, which guarantees fun.

In Moving Out we will have to combine ingenuity, speed and cooperation to survive the moves, so you can imagine hilarious scenes Y funny situations. In his analysis, partner Jesús Bella highlighted the physics of the title and the imagination around his initial proposal, so its developers have made a move more entertaining.

Therefore, the Epic Games Store gives us the opportunity to end the year with lots of laughs and great family moments, and in a totally free. Right now, the platform is celebrating its winter discounts along with unlimited coupons. However, they are not finished with the distribution of gifts yet, and everything indicates that the Epic Games Store will cheer us up with Salt and Sanctuary.

