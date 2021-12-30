Movistar + and LaLiga against IPTVs: the new ruling allows blocking more than 40 pages that broadcast football without a license

Measures against the retransmission of matches illegally are tightened. And it is that the Commercial Court has allowed LaLiga, Movistar + and all Internet access operators in Spain to block more than 40 IPTV and cardsharing platforms who were in charge of broadcasting football matches without a license.

The ruling issued by the Commercial Court number 6 of Barcelona It gives a free pass for operators to take action on the matter before domains that were in the sights of LaLiga. The list of operators mentions the top five; Vodafone, Orange, MásMóvil (R, Telecable, Euskaltel), Digimóbil and Telefónica Spain.

Weekly blocks of web domains that broadcast games without a license

Said judgment is a response to the joint lawsuit filed by TAD-Movistar + and LaLiga, which aimed to ‘protect the content of their respective channels’, where the broadcasts of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank matches are offered. Said demand required a tool to deal with those web domains that they used the contents of both companies to retransmit them without a license. The list amounts to more than 40 IPTV and cardsharing platforms.

The law gives the green light so that both LaLiga and Movistar + can block new domains every week in a specific term, being able to adapt to the speed at which this type of platform operates.

State-of-the-art tools to cope with the surge in IPTV and cardsharing platforms

We recently told you how LaLiga and its content protection division locate and deal with this type of services on a daily basis, with tools such as Marauder, Lumière, and the recent Blackhole. Their effectiveness is such that they were even transferred to the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Government of Spain for their use. This type of tool allows you to geolocate, extract evidence and information about websites. that broadcast games without a license. The techniques go so far that they can know in real time even if someone is watching an illegal video on Twitter.