Movistar and Orange activate the “super cookie” TrustPid to track where you browse: what it is and how to deactivate it

Today, personalized advertising is the order of the day. In any operating system or application, the necessary permissions are requested to be able to track your activity in order to achieve the best possible experience in terms of advertising. Now this policy has been extrapolated to large telephone companies such as Movistar y Orange by activating TrustPid as reported by Broadband, a large cookie that aims to track users and sell their information.

This is a response to the strategies that some browsers are following, such as Firefox, Safari and soon Chrome, which will end this crawl. Now it will be through the operator itself the way that will exist to continue with the live advertising business and the order of the day.

How TrustPid works

On the website of this new tool, it is stated that all the content that is displayed on the Internet is free thanks to the possibility. That is why, it is promised that if permission is given to this tool, it will be possible to continue offering content completely free. This is responsible for assigning a fixed IP address to each of the users who accept its use to create a unique business profile that can be sold to other companies. That is why you can find really valuable data about navigation being stored in the internet provider.

In the privacy policy that is accepted, you can find the data that is going to be stored. Specifically, it will be achieved store both the IP address that is assigned as well as the phone number. All these will be considered as traffic data to be able to provide a specific service.





It should be noted in this situation that browsers, while integrating these tracker blockers, do not have the ability to do the same with TrustPid. This means that you will have to withdraw consent directly through TrustPid and the website that is enabled for such purposes, as long as you are from Movistar or Orange.

And if in your case you do not want to have this tracker on your mobile data network, it is important that you first access the TrustPid website. At the moment, if you are connected through the Movistar or Orange mobile network (the WiFi connection is not valid) you will have to click on Check me out. If you are within the program and with one of the networks of these companies, it will show how the service can be stopped. Although, the tests that have been carried out from Xataka show that if the test is done with O2 or Simyo networks, sometimes it will get stuck, although the first belongs to Movistar and the second to Orange.

At the moment this is a service that is only activated in these two operators. And it is that although in previous weeks Vodafone or Deutsche Telekom have done tests to carry out the implementation in Germany, it seems that it will not end up arriving in Spain at the moment.