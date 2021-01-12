Movistar Chilean Series ‘Los Prisioneros’ Initiates Production

Movistar initiated manufacturing in Chile on Jan. 4 on its most bold unique collection thus far – about seminal Chilean band Los Prisioneros which hit its heights beneath one of many bloodiest dictatorships in trendy Latin American historical past, giving voice to unheard youth throughout the area.

Proven by Movistar exec Joanna Lombardi and produced by Movistar and Parox – the Chilean TV manufacturing home behind 2019 MipTV hit “Invisible Heroes,” produced with Finland’s YLE – “Los Prisioneros” will hit Latin American pay TV service Movistar TV and OTT platform Movistar Play in the course of the second semester of 2021.

The punk band saga examines the lifetime of its three members throughout key moments of their careers. As they grow to be an iconic band whose lyrics outlined the feelings of a Latin American era, and nonetheless at present resonate with audiences because the political panorama of at present’s unsure current echoes the period of Los Prisioneros.

Los Prisioneros band members – major lyricist, voice and bass guitarist Jorge Gonzalez, guitarist Claudio Narea and drummer Miguel Tapia will likely be performed by Chilean stars Aron Hernández (“The Checklist”), Andrew Bargsted (“Unhealthy Affect”) and Diego Madrigal (“Monitoring”).

A part of a drive by Movistar to construct a pan-Latin America expertise base, draw typically on profitable filmmakers from throughout the area, the eight-part collection, which is available in from a unique approach at tumultuous years of Chilean historical past. is directed by Colombia’s Carlos Moreno (“Canine Eat Canine”), Peru’s Salvador del Photo voltaic (“Magallanes”),

A particular collaboration with Chile’s Dominga Sotomayor, the primary lady cineaste to win the perfect director award on the Locarno Competition, with 2018’s “Too Late to Die Younger,” ensures that particular consideration is paid to the feminine facet of Los Prisoneros, with Las Cleopatras, precursors of #MeToo Las Tesis (“A Rapist in Your Path”), showing within the present.

Selection talked with Lombardi, Moreno and Del Photo voltaic as they had been about to start manufacturing:

The musical biopic typically enrolls narrative buildings that over time have grow to be a considerably hackneyed method charting the rise and fall of nice artists. That, lately, loses a variety of freshness. How have you ever approached this challenged in an eight episode drama collection format?

Moreno: The collection primarily focuses on Los Prisioneros at their peak, when their first album is revealed; the collection ends when “Corazones,” their final album, is being produced. In dramatic phrases, that’s essentially the most fascinating historic second and when the battle that lastly sparks their break up additionally arises.

Lombardi: We leap about in time fairly freely within the collection: We wish to seize the drama of those characters. It’s a collection of characters, greater than a chronicle of a band, We’re telling the story of Jorge González, Claudio Narea and Miguel Tapia, who they’re and why what occurs to them happens.

Los Prisioneros are an iconic group at a really particular historic second in Latin America, which supplies the collection an opportunity to drill down on the encircling context. What’s been your strategy on this regard?

Del Photo voltaic: They’re inseparable. Jorge Gonzalez doesn’t write independently of his environment regardless of rejecting the concept of he or the group having political pretensions or being a protest group. Los Prisioneros wouldn’t be pigeon-holed: ‘We’re not singing protest songs, we’re not Che Guevara [they’d insist]. However we not being frivolous or have entry to energy or the media.’ The query’s very fascinating. That they had a present, that, from at present’s viewpoint, was not solely poetic however prophetic. Immediately, El Baile de Los Que Sobran” is vastly resonant in Latin America at a time when the continent is closing a chapter that started with Los Prisioneros and the autumn of dictatorships. That age is now falling aside.

On this sense, Los Prisioneros, who channelled a number of influences, is a form of an origins story of modernity, when youth, and its feelings, begins to have a historic significance?

Moreno: On the finish of the ‘80s, when Spanish-language rock turned vital – primarily due to Argentina, partly Spain, to some extent Mexico – rock actually continued to have a really European DNA. It was nonetheless very romantic, very pop. Abruptly some guys from [the working-class district of] San Miguel, who don’t gown up, are fully non-glam, no large hairstyles, they’re children from a standard neighborhood however singing songs that had no filters, speaking about points head on. Many people really feel recognized there. It’s actually the place we stated: That is Latin American rock.

Del Photo voltaic: Of their first album, “No Necesitamos Banderas” (lit: “We Don’t Want Flags”), which is a formidable type of manifesto set to the rhythm of reggae, they are saying: ‘Nothing represents us, no faith, no political affiliation – not even those that characterize us characterize us.’ The collection doesn’t simply work on a political stage. Los Prisioneros always marvel: ‘Who’re we?’ Gonzalez’s reply is, ‘I don’t know, however we’re not that. We don’t go on TV, we’re not protest singers.’ The collection could be very a lot according to that sense of uncertainty. Analysis and our construction have created time dynamics during which all the things’s very intertwined, – the non-public, political, – with out essentially giving solutions. However these children dared to ask tough questions.

Joanna, you and Salvador are from Peru, Carlos is Colombian, Dominga Chilean, as are the lead writers, Enrique Videla (“La Jauría”) and Luis Barrales (“Mary and Mike”). The collection encapsulates one of many main strategic thrusts by Movistar – to deliver collectively expertise from throughout Latin America, with the intention to make higher collection for wider audiences.

Lombardi: Completely. “Capital Noise” was the primary try to connect administrators from outdoors a collection’ nation of origin. That was dangerous, however an excellent resolution. Mainly I don’t wish to lose a way of the native, to be as native as potential. That’s what’s related, what pursuits us. But it surely must be understood. Once I, as a Peruvian director, making a Peruvian collection considering that folks from different nations have to grasp it, I could make errors, do easier issues than I ought to. I don’t assume that occurs with international administrators. It appears contradictory, however I believe that’s the important thing, having administrators from outdoors permit us to be extra, not much less, native.