Movistar Deportes LIVE: matches and dates of the triple round of Qualifiers

Peru has only one home win in these Qualifiers: they defeated Venezuela 1-0 in the Nacional.

Between this week and the next, the triple date of October will be played for Qualifying Qatar 2022. The schedule is now ready so you can follow all the meetings of the South American teams. Movistar Deportes, in charge of broadcasting for Peru and the world, has its complete guide to bring emotions on its different platforms.

The first rival of the Peruvian team will be Chile, with whom he will star in the ‘classic of the pacific’. This will take place on Thursday, October 8 at the National Stadium in Lima, where he always plays a local, and just added a victory (against Venezuela). The ‘bicolor’ is bound to win this match.

After measuring himself with the ‘red’, Peru will visit Bolivia in La Paz. Everything is scheduled for Sunday, October 10 at the Hernando Siles, a difficult scenario to overcome due to the already known height (3,500 meters above sea level). Despite the weather conditions, Ricardo Gareca’s men will have to ‘steal’ the points.

Finally, the ‘blanquirroja’ will go to the Argentine field in Buenos Aires. The appointment is on Thursday, October 14 at the Monumental de River Plate. The place will have all its stars, among which Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez stand out. And probably the most complicated square for Peru. Still, the need is ahead.

COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF MOVISTAR SPORTS FOR THE TRIPLE DATE OF OCTOBER

Date 11: Thursday, October 7

Uruguay vs Colombia (6:00 p.m.) / GOLPERU

Venezuela vs Brasil (6:30 p.m.) / Movistar Plus

Paraguay vs Argentina (7:00 pm) / Movistar Eventos

Ecuador vs Bolivia (7:30 pm) / Movistar Eventos 2

Peru vs Chile (8:00 pm) / Movistar Deportes

Date 5: Sunday, October 10

Bolivia vs Peru (3:00 pm) / Movistar Deportes

Venezuela vs Ecuador (3:30 p.m.) / GOLPERU

Colombia vs Brasil (4:00 p.m.) / Movistar Plus

Argentina vs Uruguay (6:30 p.m.) / Movistar Plus

Chile vs Paraguay (7:00 pm) / Movistar Deportes

Date 12: Thursday, October 14

Bolivia vs Paraguay (3:00 pm) / Movistar Deportes

Colombia vs Ecuador (4:30 p.m.) / Movistar Plus

Argentina vs Peru (6:30 pm) / Movistar Deportes

Chile vs Ecuador (7:00 p.m.) / GOLPERU

Brasil vs Uruguay (7:30 P.M.) / Movistar Plus

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR PLAY?

It is a platform at no additional cost for Movistar clients: television, fixed internet and cell phones. They offer the streaming service that includes live channels and a wide catalog of movies and series. It also has children’s content, among others. You can download the app on cell phones or via the web on computers.

– Movistar Play on TV: If you have a smart TV, download the application on your TV, enter your email and registration password in the system and you will be able to see all its content

– Movistar Play on the web: Go to https://www.movistarplay.com.pe/. If you are a user of this company, enter your email and password to log in and enjoy the platform.

– Movistar Play on iOS and Android: You can download the application from the different phone or tablet systems. Enter the Play Store or Apple Store and search for Movistar Play. As in your smart TV, register your email and password and you can enter.

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR SPORTS IN MOVISTAR PLAY?

If you are already a Movistar customer, you just have to enter your username and password in Movistar Play (app or web). After that, press or click on the ‘LIVE TV’ tab and it will open its entire list of live channels. You are looking for Movistar Sports and ready. Fact: you will have the option to go back to repeat what you like the most.

WHAT MOVISTAR CHANNEL IS MOVISTAR SPORTS?

Tune in to Channel 3 and 703 (HD) to enjoy all the content that Movistar Deportes brings. ‘Al Angulo,’ After All ‘,’ El Camerino ‘,’ Out of List ‘,’ Full Wheels’, among others, are some of the programs that you will find on this sports channel.

In addition, Movistar has other ‘sister’ channels where you can also enjoy all the LIVE matches of Eliminatory. These are:

Movistar Plus: Canal 6 / HD 706

Movistar Events: Channel 11 and Channel 15 / HD 711 and 715

GOLPERU: Canal 14 / HD 714

