Movistar Deportes LIVE Peru vs Chile by date 11 of Qualifiers Qatar 2022

Peru vs Chile live on Movistar Deportes: matchday 11 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

The Qatar 2022 Qualifiers return with a great game. Its about ‘Classic of the Pacific’ starring Peru and Chile at the National Stadium in Lima for matchday 11. Ricardo Gareca’s team is obliged to add the 3 points to keep their qualification options intact.

To measure itself against the ‘red’, the Argentine coach summoned his most experienced players: Paolo Guerrero, Jefferson Farfán and Carlos Zambrano. They will join those already known from the previous Qualifier dates. It is worth mentioning that the ‘bicolor’ has several injuries: André Carrillo, Renato Tapia and Gianluca Lapadula. Yordy Reyna was ruled out.

Chile, for its part, will not have its main figure: Arturo Vidal, by accumulation of yellow cards. Eduardo Vargas, Eugenio Mena and Bastián Yáñez will not be here this Thursday either. Likewise, they have Gary Medel, Alexis Sánchez and Ben Brereton. It will be a clash of ‘life or death’ in ‘Inca’ lands.

Paolo Guerrero would be the only winger against Chile in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

PERU VS CHILE: PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Pedro Aquino, Yoshimar Yotún, Sergio Peña, Edison Flores; Christian Cueva, Paolo Guerrero.

Chile: Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripán, Sebastián Vegas; Erick Pulgar, Charle Aránguiz, Carlos Palacios, Jean Meneses; Alexis Sánchez, Ben Brereton.

PERU VS CHILE: LATEST RESULTS

– Chile 2-0 Peru (Qualifying Qatar 2022)

– Chile 0-3 Peru (Copa América 2019)

– Peru 3-0 Chile (Friendly)

– Chile 2-1 Peru (Russia 2018 Qualifiers)

– Peru 3-4 Chile (Russia 2018 Qualifiers)

– Chile 2-1 Peru (Copa América 2015)

WHAT TIME IS PERU VS CHILE PLAYED FOR QATAR 2022 ELIMINATORIES?

Everything starts at 8:00 pm in Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico. At 9:00 pm from Bolivia, Venezuela and the United States (Miami). At 10:00 pm from Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina and Brazil. At 3:00 am on Friday, October 8 in Spain.

HOW TO SEE MOVISTAR SPORTS LIVE PERU VS CHILE BY ELIMINATORIES?

If you are already a Movistar customer, you just have to enter your username and password in Movistar Play (app or web). After that, press or click on the ‘LIVE TV’ tab and it will open its entire list of live channels. You are looking for Movistar Sports and ready. Fact: you will have the option to go back to repeat what you like the most.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD MOVISTAR PLAY APP LIVE TO SEE PERU VS CHILE?

– Movistar Play on TV: If you have a smart TV, download the application on your TV, enter your email and registration password in the system and you will be able to see all its content

– Movistar Play on the web: Enter movistarplay. If you are a user of this company, enter your email and password to log in and enjoy the platform.

– Movistar Play on iOS and Android: You can download the application from the different phone or tablet systems. Enter the Play Store or Apple Store and search for Movistar Play. As in your smart TV, register your email and password and you can enter.

