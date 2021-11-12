Movistar LIVE schedules and channels to watch the Qatar 2022 Qualifying matches

Movistar TV programming for November double date for Eliminatory.

move TV, channel in charge of transmitting all the matches of the Qualifying Qatar 2022, already published the full schedule of dates 13 and 14 of the tournamentor. In this note, he reviews all the details of the great confrontations that are heading to the World Cup next year. Take note!

It should be noted that it should be noted that Movistar It has allied channels to be able to cover the full day of the Qualifiers. This, too, due to the crossing of schedules. GOLPERÚ and Movistar Plus are the other Movistar spaces (with Movistar Deportes) where you can follow the Qatar 2022 Qualifying matches.

Everything starts on Thursday, November 11 with 4 matches: on Friday there will only be one game, Uruguay vs Argentina. Safety pin. The closing will be Tuesday, November 16: 5 matches. At the end, it will be possible to see which teams are running out of possibilities to reach the World Cup event.

The Peruvian team will risk their lives in these two duels. First he will receive Bolivia at the Nacional in Lima and then he will visit Venezuela at the Olímpico in Caracas. At the moment, Ricardo Gareca’s team is next to last 5 points from the playoffs.

DATE 13

Thursday, November 11

Ecuador vs Venezuela / 4:00 pm / Movistar Deportes (channel 3)

Paraguay vs Chile / 6:00 p.m. / GOLPERU (canal 14)

Brasil vs Colombia / 7:30 p.m. / Movistar Plus (canal 6)

Peru vs Bolivia / 9:00 pm / Movistar Deportes (channel 3)

Friday, November 12

Uruguay vs Argentina / 6:00 pm / Movistar Deportes (channel 3)

DATE 14

Tuesday, November 16

Bolivia vs Uruguay / 3:00 p.m. / Movistar Plus (canal 6)

Venezuela vs Peru / 4:00 pm / Movistar Deportes (channel 3)

Colombia vs Paraguay / 6:00 p.m. / GOLPERU (canal 14)

Argentina vs Brazil / 6:30 pm / Movistar Deportes (channel 3)

Chile vs Ecuador / 7:15 p.m. / Movistar Plus (canal 6)

QATAR 2022 ELIMINATORY POSITION CHART

This is how the Qatar 2022 Qualifying Table standings go.

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR PLAY?

It is a platform at no additional cost for Movistar clients: television, fixed internet and cell phones. They offer the streaming service that includes live channels and a wide catalog of movies and series. It also has children’s content, among others. You can download the app on cell phones or via the web on computers.

– Movistar Play on TV: If you have a smart TV, download the application on your television, enter your email and registration password in the system and you will be able to see all its content

– Movistar Play on the web: Go to https://www.movistarplay.com.pe/. If you are a user of this company, enter your email and password to log in and enjoy the platform.

– Movistar Play on iOS and Android: You can download the application from the different phone or tablet systems. Enter the Play Store or Apple Store and search for Movistar Play. As in your smart TV, register your email and password and you can enter.

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR SPORTS IN MOVISTAR PLAY?

If you are already a Movistar customer, you just have to enter your username and password in Movistar Play (app or web). After that, press or click on the ‘LIVE TV’ tab and it will open its entire list of live channels. You are looking for Movistar Sports and ready. Fact: you will have the option to go back to repeat what you like the most.

WHAT MOVISTAR CHANNEL IS MOVISTAR SPORTS?

Tune in to Channel 3 and 703 (HD) to enjoy all the content that Movistar Deportes brings. ‘Al Angulo,’ After All ‘,’ El Camerino ‘,’ Out of List ‘,’ Full Wheels’, among others, are some of the programs that you will find on this sports channel.

