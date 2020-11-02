Movistar Plus Bows Michael Robinson Doc Feature ‘Good, Higher, Greatest’

quarter-hour into “Good, Higher, Greatest,” the newest unique from Spain’s Movistar Plus, soccer participant Michael Robinson has hit the headlines as the topic of the second-biggest switch payment in British soccer historical past, with Manchester Metropolis paying $970,000 in 1979 for the 20-year-old striker.

One hour later within the doc characteristic, Robinson, who died of most cancers in April, has turn out to be considered one of Spain’s greatest and most beloved media icons who helped as well to additional a democratic revolution in its sports activities protection.

Final week in Madrid, Spain’s sports activities media institution gathered at Madrid’s Matadero cinema to take heed to Spain’s Minister of Tradition and Sport, José Manuel Rodriguez, ship a homily on Robinson. This was adopted by a screening of Movistar Plus unique documentary “Good, Higher, Greatest” which, seeks to chart and clarify one of the extraordinary skilled odysseys in European media.

Lovingly crafted by Robinson’s personal workforce on his final program, “Informe Robinson,” the doc characteristic’s achievement is to endow Robinson’s life journey with a way of future, in addition to logic.

Born in England’s Leicester, however raised in Blackpool, an early ‘60s vacationer vacation spot, Robinson’s first reminiscence, he claims in “Good, Higher, Greatest,” tears in his eyes, was additionally an epiphany as he was taken to see Liverpool soccer membership play at its legendary Anfield stadium.

“Anfield, the Cop, to the correct as you run out, 1-0, Liverpool vs. Burnley. I feel I used to be seven. One thing occurred to me. It will need to have been the emotion, as a result of I didn’t perceive the sport,” Robinson says in an interview in “Good, Higher, Greatest.”

“And the aim! The noise! The noise! it was an orgy of emotions! Pure pleasure. Pure un-nuanced pleasure!”

A younger Robinson dreamed of turning into a soccer star. His downside, as he readily admits in “Good, Higher, Greatest” was that he was by no means lower out to be the sort of soccer participant he wished to be.

His thoughts, though he was too modest to say it, was at all times two steps forward of his physique.

Very smart, he had a knack of sensing how a transfer would possibly play out, and entering into goal-scoring positions, which made his aim misses all of the extra notable.

Years later, as a soccer pundit in Spain, the Canal Plus shade man on huge match transmissions, paired with lifelong buddy Carlos Martinez over three a long time, he endeared Spaniards by his enormous humorousness, and extraordinary Spanish: He had a fabulous vocabulary however a robust English accent, and his lips struggled to get his phrases out.

Robinson performed in one of many best membership groups in historical past, Liverpool, which he adored, over 1983-84 as an alternative choice to the upfront pair of Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush, profitable the 1984 European Cup.

However he was palpably happier serving to lowly golf equipment – Brighton, then Spain’s Osasuna – rise excessive.

By the point he began enjoying skilled soccer and moved to Osasuna in 1986, then backside of the league, he had additionally learnt how good might turn out to be higher.

In “Good, Higher, Greatest,” a documentary spangled by Robinson’s homespun knowledge, anecdotes and aphorisms – “profitable with Liverpool isn’t any thriller, the thriller is being signed by Liverpool” is only one – he remembers his father, a hard-driving task-master, lecturing him earlier than considered one of his first video games for his first membership, the second division Preston North Finish.

“Let’s suppose that you simply miss two objectives and other people will line up and say: ‘Robinson missed a pair,’” Robinson remembers his dad saying.

“However one other will say,” his father went on, “’However he battled, he gave his all,’ and other people respect those that give their all.”

“That day,” Robinson stated, “My father constructed me a wall. Failure is unattainable when you’ve got the generosity to push your self to the restrict.”

Driving himself laborious, with infinite vitality and ambition, Robinson helped Osasuna find yourself fifth within the league in his first full season on the membership.

Robinson was additionally from England’s north at a time when it was struggling post-industrial decline, with the closure of mines rising unemployment. “I had a robust social conscience. No one gave us a chance,” Robinson remembers.

He additionally had the present of the gab. A lunch with Robinson would stretch by way of to dinner, The Guardian’s Sid Lowe remembers.

He introduced each to bear as a soccer pundit.

After a torn ligament compelled him into retirement he settled in Spain. “We snigger and cry on the identical issues,” he has stated.

Becoming a member of Spanish pay TV Canal Plus in August 1991, he took over “El Día Después,” a match recap journal, in its second season, and revolutionized the format, typically turning its focus away from its stars to bizarre folks within the stands, or referees or ball boys, portrayed with an upbeat irony whose humor was additionally a type of sympathy and tribute.

Spain turned a proper democracy in 1977 after 4 a long time of dictatorship. Robinson helped sports activities protection democratize as effectively.

When “El Dia Después” was pulled in 2005, Robinson launched a second revolution with “Informe Robinson,” a month-to-month portrait of a sports activities star which sought to discover the actual particular person behind the general public persona. That inside monitor focus, years later, now informs streaming platforms’ sports activities collection world wide.

Robinson recorded his final “Informe Robinson,” “Good, Higher Greatest,” 13 days earlier than his loss of life. For a primary and final time, the topic was himself.

He was as upbeat as ever. “Good luck has rained on me. I’m 61, 61 years loving and feeling beloved. You possibly can’t stuff the nice fortune, happiness and good luck I’ve had into 61 years. If it had been a case of fine fortune and luck, I’m 131 years outdated,” he stated, beaming from cheek to cheek.

Few folks, particularly soccer commentators, have such commendable equanimity.