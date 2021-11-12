Movistar TV LIVE: matches and programming of the double date of Qualifying Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Movistar Deportes LIVE programming. (Photo: CONMEBOL).

November is the month of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. In this opportunity dates 13 and 14 of the tournament will be played. Some seek to strengthen their position in the table, while others play their last cards to reach the World Cup. In this note you know the complete match schedule.

Everything starts this Thursday 11. In one of the most outstanding crashes, Paraguay and Chile They will face each other in a great match for the qualifying playoffs. Brazil vs Colombia it also looks like a great duel beyond the goalless draw in the first round.

The bottom plant is the Peru vs Bolivia. The ‘bicolor’ is obliged to win at home to continue dreaming of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The day after this duel, Argentina and Uruguay will measure forces after the defeat that the ‘charrúas’ received in Buenos Aires. Time of rematches.

On Tuesday 16 the matches of the year are closed. Peru is going for a new win away from home against Venezuela. While Argentina and Brazil they will star in the South American classic in ‘gaucho’ lands. Chile and Ecuador will also have a heart attack in the southern country.

DATE 13

Thursday, November 11

Ecuador vs Venezuela / 4:00 pm / Movistar Deportes (channel 3)

Paraguay vs Chile / 6:00 p.m. / GOLPERU (canal 14)

Brasil vs Colombia / 7:30 p.m. / Movistar Plus (canal 6)

Peru vs Bolivia / 9:00 pm / Movistar Deportes (channel 3)

Friday, November 12

Uruguay vs Argentina / 6:00 pm / Movistar Deportes (channel 3)

DATE 14

Tuesday, November 16

Bolivia vs Uruguay / 3:00 p.m. / Movistar Plus (canal 6)

Venezuela vs Peru / 4:00 pm / Movistar Deportes (channel 3)

Colombia vs Paraguay / 6:00 p.m. / GOLPERU (canal 14)

Argentina vs Brazil / 6:30 pm / Movistar Deportes (channel 3)

Chile vs Ecuador / 7:15 p.m. / Movistar Plus (canal 6)

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR PLAY?

It is a platform at no additional cost for Movistar clients: television, fixed internet and cell phones. They offer the streaming service that includes live channels and a wide catalog of movies and series. It also has children’s content, among others. You can download the app on cell phones or via the web on computers.

Movistar Play on TV: If you have a smart TV, download the application on your television, enter your email and registration password in the system and you will be able to see all its content

Movistar Play on the web: Go to https://www.movistarplay.com.pe/. If you are a user of this company, enter your email and password to log in and enjoy the platform.

Movistar Play on iOS and Android: You can download the application from the different phone or tablet systems. Enter the Play Store or Apple Store and search for Movistar Play. As in your smart TV, register your email and password and you can enter.

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR SPORTS IN MOVISTAR PLAY?

If you are already a Movistar customer, you just have to enter your username and password in Movistar Play (app or web). After that, press or click on the ‘LIVE TV’ tab and it will open its entire list of live channels. You are looking for Movistar Sports and ready. Fact: you will have the option to go back to repeat what you like the most.

WHAT MOVISTAR CHANNEL IS MOVISTAR SPORTS?

Tune in to Channel 3 and 703 (HD) to enjoy all the content that Movistar Deportes brings. ‘Al Angulo,’ After All ‘,’ El Camerino ‘,’ Out of List ‘,’ Full Wheels’, among others, are some of the programs that you will find on this sports channel.

CHANNELS PERU VS. BOLIVIA

Bolivia: Tigo Sports.

México: Blue To Go Video Everywhere y Sky HD.

Peru: Movistar Deportes, Movistar Play and Latina TV.

Spain: Movistar Champions League 1 and Movistar +.

United States: Fubo Sports Network.

