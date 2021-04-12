Mozart Series Teams Goodfriends, Satel Film

Following on from darkish Mipdrama thriller “The Winemaker,” Germany’s Goodfriends Filmproduktion, producer of latest HBO Max launch “Arthur’s Regulation,” is re-teaming with Austria’s Satel Film, the corporate behind Netflix smash hit “Freud,” to provide “Mozart,” a restricted sequence that casts Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in a brand new and revolutionary gentle.

Andreas Prochaska, “The Winemaker” director and co-writer, is connected to direct from a screenplay penned by multi-prized Austrian screenwriter Martin Ambrosch.

Ambrosch’s credit embrace a longterm artistic partnership with Prochaska on a number of multi-prized movies, which take within the Sam Riley starrer “The Darkish Valley,” which swept the Austrian Film Awards in 2015. Ambrosch additionally wrote “Chilly Hell,” directed by Stefan Ruzowitzky, who gained a 2008 Academy Award for “The Counterfeiters.”

Director of Sky One’s “Das Boot” and Amazon IMDb TV’s “Alex Rider,” Prochaska gained an Worldwide Emmy for 2013’s “A Day for a Miracle.”

Film audiences’ picture of Mozart the world over has been closely skewed by Milos Forman’s 1985 Academy Award winner “Amadeus,” which paints him as a musical genius, sure, but in addition an unconscionable, prattling, obscene nincompoop. However “Amadeus” by no means made a lot declare to a lot historic accuracy.

Goodfriends and Satel’s “Mozart” sequence will beg to vary. “Set within the absolutist 18th century, we inform a contemporary story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,” mentioned Goodfriends founder-CEO Moritz von der Groeben.

He added: “It’s not simply the story of one of the crucial essential musicians of mankind, however of a insurgent and revolutionary who risked his life by overtly opposing the the Aristocracy and the Emperor, Joseph II.”

“Mozart was deeply affected by the concepts of the Enlightenment as they unfold by means of Europe, climaxing within the French Revolution,” added Satel Film CEO and co-owner Heinrich Ambrosch, who will produce Mozart with von der Groeben.

In Austria, Joseph II initiated reforms in 1780, such because the abolition of serfdom, however these fell far quick, with the the Aristocracy, after a livid pushback towards reform, retaining full possession of land.

In such a context, Ambrosch argued, there was just one man who may stand as much as the the Aristocracy and the Emperor, given he was so cherished in Austria: Mozart.

As immediately, the place many artists are much more influential than politicians, Mozart had the facility to rise above a system.

Broadly travelled in Europe, Mozart grew to become a Freemason on the age of 28, Ambrosch mentioned. He remained one all his life, had mates who had been Freemasons and composed Masonic music such because the Maurerische Trauermusik. “The Marriage of Figaro,” one in every of Mozart’s most well-known operas, criticizes the aristocracy; Mozart’s love of freedom channels into the libertinism of “Don Giovanni.”

“Fashionable storytelling particularly would search to not make a biopic of his life, his steps to greatness, however place it within the political context of his time,” mentioned von der Groeben.

As beholds a extra traditionally correct tackle Mozart, the companions want to shoot in German on the authentic historic areas, when accessible, the place a lot of the motion happened.

Structured as a six hour sequence – on a scale of €15 million ($19 million), von der Groeben mentioned – “Mozart” will type a part of a small variety of essential drama productions that Goodfriends and Satel Film look to provide collectively as a artistic hub or three way partnership, mentioned Ambrosch.

A sequence that makes an attempt to seek out graphic visible and sound representations for traditional Freudian pathologies – trauma, hysteria – “Freud” was watched by 35 million family accounts around the globe, making it the third most profitable German-language Netflix sequence up to now, after “Darkish” and “Barbarians.”

“We intention to provide internationally, discover nice content material, nice names, nice characters and even nice ‘manufacturers’ like Mozart and provides them a German-Austrian perspective,” Ambrosch mentioned.

Emiliano Granada contributed to this text.