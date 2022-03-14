Mozilla Corp. launches its first extension for Chrome: Firefox Relay, to manage its email alias creation service

Two years ago, Mozilla Corporation announced the launch of a new service called Firefox Relay, aimed at helping us protect our real e-mail address, the one most linked to our online identity. Relay allowed us generate unique and random aliases that we could use to sign up for accountsapplications or newsletters, and forwarded the messages to our real mail.

So if we found that one of those aliases was getting excessive spam, we had the option to block that particular aliasand it would stop sending email to your inbox.





To do this, this tool (one of a new generation of services focused on privacy recently launched by Mozilla, such as its VPN offered up to 5 temporary emails pointing to our main email account. In addition, it offers a subscription of €0.89 per month that removes the limit of counts.

These are the news

Now, its creators have announced two new features regarding Firefox Relay. The first, the increase in your initial size limit for sending attachments, which grows to 10MB. Until now it was established in a very limited 150 KB, which prevented the sending of multiple types of documents (such as photographs).

The second novelty is the launch of a Firefox Relay extension for the Google Chrome browser (and compatible, like MS Edge and Brave). Its functionality is very simple: it allows us to manage the aliases of our Relay account from the same e-mail sending form of the websites we visit, which makes it easy to select in a couple of clicks with which alias we are going to register on each websitealternating between them.

It is not a complex extension, but it has the merit of being the first extension of Microsoft Corporation that we can download and install from the Chrome Web Store, the extension store of the eternal rival for the browser market. As the extension profile shows, at this moment there are already 488 users of Chromium-based browsers who have decided to install this ‘made in Mozilla’ extension.

On the other hand, technically it is not the first Mozilla extension that we can find in the Chrome Web Store. And it is that the Mozilla Corporation (developers of Firefox Relay) has a sister entity, the Mozilla Foundation (in this case, non-profit) which already launched in 2020 an extension for both browsers, RegretsReporter, which allowed Know and uncover the biases of the YouTube recommendation algorithm.