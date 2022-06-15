Mozilla gets serious about cookie tracking. Firefox now prevents it with Total Cookie Protection

Cookies are present on any web page you visit on a daily basis. Whether it’s to make an appointment at the doctor or the blog you usually read and even a government page. This information is used at all times to get to have completely personalized ads. This translates, for example, to when you are looking for a flight online, and suddenly all ads are related to this theme.

It is an alarming reality that there is a large data traffic between several servers to be able to create profiles of yourself. This in many cases can go far beyond the fact of using them for advertising. In this way, Mozilla has implemented a new system called Total Cookie Protection to keep you safe while you’re browsing, On by default for users around the world starting today.

Mozilla cuts the flow of data between several websites

With this new tool coming to Mozilla Firefox, developers they prevent data from being exchanged between different web pages. This is achieved by creating a cookie jar, which is assigned to a specific web page. This way, each different site you use is going to have a completely different jar.

Every time a website uses a cookie, it will be placed in its corresponding container, and only this page will access its container and not others. What is achieved is that the tracing that is carried out in the traditional way between different pages is completely blocked and profiles that are completely adapted to a specific user are created. This will make it substantially improve privacy that you have while browsing the internet.





This tool ends up complementing Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) that was launched in 2018. In this case, the mission is very clear: block trackers depending on the list that is previously configured. The problem is that this type of protection could be violated in a very simple way. Finally, with Total Cookie Protection it will be possible to avoid this problem by restricting the functionality for all cookies.

In this way, Mozilla is up to date with its objectives set in 2015 in order to combat the great catastrophe of privacy. Little by little, the internet can become a safer place. Now the only thing left is for other browsers to also opt for this type of tool that, although it goes against advertisers, undoubtedly makes the Internet a safer environment.