Mozilla: “If you don’t have your own operating system, you have little chance of competing” in the web browser market

Mozilla has just released a report, titled “Five Walled Gardens: why browsers are essential to the internet and how operating systems are holding them back“, based on 6,000 surveys (of users in the US, UK, France, India, and Kenya), addressing how consumers in many different countries and continents install and use browsers.

Of course, the study takes into account the fact that the respondents tend to use these programs on a daily basis (not that it was unexpected), but also that although many claim to know how a browser is installed in theory…

…many of them, in practice, they never install an alternative browser to the defaulteither. The same is true when wondering about changing the default browser: in theory, they know, but few bother; and all this despite acknowledging security and privacy concerns. Surprisingly, Americans have the worst time when they feel they need to change browsers:

“Research showed that US respondents were the least likely to know how to install browsers [o a cómo] Change default browser settings: Between a third and a quarter of US respondents reported being uncomfortable or ‘very uncomfortable’ with downloading and installing or changing the default browser on their device. We know from this data that people who were less comfortable downloading browsers and changing default settings were significantly less likely to do so.”

Operating systems have their own ‘dark patterns’

And it is that what is observed is that, in practice, the majority of users they leave in the hands of the companies that develop their operating systems the final decision about which browsers they use. “Unfortunately […] they have every incentive to prefer their own browsers at the expense of consumer choice and independent alternatives.”

Mozilla explains that, in many cases, the user’s freedom of choice is subtly conditioned by the “decision architecture” proposed by the operating systems (the famous ‘dark patterns’, so talked about when we talk about web services), specifically designed against interoperability (integrating various tools like Google does with GMail, YouTube, Meet, Chrome, etc.) and

“to undermine rather than facilitate consumer choice: they can make it difficult to change default settings; they can make it difficult to install new browsers; they can implement misleading incentives and messages to push consumers into their own products.”

The Mozilla Foundation is being polite in saying this. The truth is Microsoft, for example, has been anything but subtle when promoting its browser against its main rivals, as we have already addressed on several occasions. And that’s leaving aside the old and bloody ‘Browser War’ that Internet Explorer waged against Netscape and which resulted in costly antitrust rulings.

Mozilla’s opinion, of course, is not disinterested: they themselves are developers of the main web browser on the market without any connection to an operating system. Safari tiene a macOS/iOS, Chrome a Android/ChromeOS y Edge a Windows, Silk a Fire OS…but Firefox’s brief and unsuccessful attempt to launch a mobile ‘Firefox OS’ ended 7 years ago.

However, regardless of Mozilla’s interest in all this, its argument that this situation of lack of competition will end up leading to users get lower quality and less innovative software. And things get worse if we put the magnifying glass on the HTML engines and not about browsers, since several of the latter use the same engine (Chrome and Edge use Blink, for example).

