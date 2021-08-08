MP: 145 other people trapped in floods rescued in a village in Guna district

Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh) A minimum of 145 individuals who have been trapped of their properties in a single day have been rescued because of floods within the river in a village in Guna district of Okay.Okay. Officers stated on Saturday that the spaces alongside the Parvati river have been affected because of floods.Additionally Learn – Madhya Pradesh Flood: Agriculture Minister Tomar arrived to discuss with the flood-hit house, indignant other people gheraoed

The Madhya Pradesh govt despatched a helicopter and boats to rescue the folks of Sunda village within the state’s Guna district. The rescued other people have been taken to Chabra village in Baran district of Rajasthan. Additionally Learn – UP Information: Ganga-Yamuna water stage reached unhealthy stage in Prayagraj, 2000 homes submerged

Baran Superintendent of Police Vineet Bansal stated that round 145 other people of Sunda village have been trapped within the flood waters of the river since Friday night time. Additionally Learn – MP: 40 other people trapped in floods in Ashoknagar district rescued, Military and Airforce serving to

Guna’s District Justice of the Peace and Superintendent of Police reached Chabra on Friday night time itself and remained there for the rescue operation. Other people have been rescued through accomplishing a rescue operation with the assistance of Nationwide Crisis Reaction Power and State Crisis Reduction Power. The rescue operation began at 8 am and lasted for approximately seven hours. Other people have been rescued with the assistance of helicopters and boats.