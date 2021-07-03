MP: 20-year-old married lady brutally thrashed by way of striking from a tree, 4 brothers arrested after video went viral

In a village in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, when a 20-year-old married lady were given offended and went to her maternal uncle’s area with out informing her in-laws, the members of the family of the girl tied her to a tree and beat her mercilessly with sticks. A video of this incident changed into viral on social media. Additionally Learn – MP Information: Corona vaccine or distribution of Prasad, one of these stampede to get vaccine, watch video

On this case, 4 brothers of the sufferer lady had been arrested on Friday underneath phase 151 of the IPC and produced ahead of the sub-divisional Justice of the Peace's court docket, from the place they have got been despatched to judicial custody, police stated.

Alirajpur district superintendent of police Vijay Bhagwani stated on Friday that the incident happened at the night time of June 28 with a lady named Nanchi Ajnar (20) in Bade Futtalab village of Bori police station, about 50 km from the Alirajpur district headquarters.

The SP stated that this lady was once just lately married to a boy from Bhurchhevadi village and her husband had left her to paintings as a laborer in Gujarat and went by myself, because of which she went to her maternal uncle’s position with out informing any individual within the in-laws’ area. The village was once long past.

Bhagwani instructed that offended with this, his oldsters introduced him house after which brutally beat him up. All the way through this, somebody made a video of the incident and made it viral. He stated that on this case an FIR has been registered at Bori police station at the night time of July 1 and his brothers Kelsingh Ninama, Karam Ninama, Dinesh Ninama and Uday Ninama had been booked underneath IPC sections 355, 323, IPC as accused. Motion has been taken underneath 294 and 506. The 4 accused had been arrested.