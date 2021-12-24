MP: 25 BJP leaders become vice-presidents of forums and companies, 7 supporters of Scindia who misplaced the by-election were given a spot

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh executive on Friday appointed 25 BJP leaders to the posts of president and vice-president of quite a lot of divisions and companies of the state. Those come with 7 supporters of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who have been defeated within the meeting by-elections. Reputable resources mentioned that the appointments have been introduced via Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.Additionally Learn – Case registered after large outrage over provocative speeches in Haridwar, 1 nominated

Imarti Devi, Girraj Dandotia, Aidal Singh Kansana, Ranveer Jatav, Munna Lal Goyal, Raghuraj Kansana and Jaswant Jatav had been appointed as presidents of quite a lot of firms a number of the leaders who misplaced the by-elections after leaving the Congress and becoming a member of the BJP. Of those seven leaders, Imarti Devi, Aidal Singh Kansana and Girraj Dandotia have been ministers within the state executive once they misplaced the by-election. Additionally Learn – Karnataka: Meeting approves anti-conversion invoice amid uproar, Congress, JD-S protest

Additionally Learn – Rajasthan: Congress has gained 3 seats within the district panchayat leader elections, just one seat for the BJP

Celebration resources mentioned that Laghu Udyog Nigam to Imarti Devi, Madhya Pradesh State Agriculture Industries Construction Company to Aidal Singh Kansana, Sant Ravidas to Ranveer Jatav, Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Construction Company, Girraj Dandotia to Madhya Pradesh Power Construction Company, Munna Lal Goyal to Madhya Pradesh Seeds and Agriculture Construction Company, Jaswant Jatav has been made the chairman of State Cattle and Poultry Construction Company and Raghuraj Kansana because the chairman of Madhya Pradesh Backward Categories and Minorities Finance Construction Company.

On the identical time, Shailendra Sharma has been appointed as Madhya Pradesh Ability Construction and Employment Era Board, Vinod Gotia as MP State Tourism Construction Company and Ashutosh Tiwari as Chairman of MP Construction Board.

With the exception of this, Amita Chhapra has been appointed because the Chairman of Ladies Finance and Construction Company, Nirmala Barela because the Chairman of MP SC/ST Finance Construction Company and Jaipal Singh Chavda because the Chairman of Indore Construction Authority.