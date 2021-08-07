MP: 40 other people trapped in floods in Ashoknagar district rescued, Military and Airforce serving to

Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh flood, Airforce, Ashoknagar, Military, NDRF, Climate, flood, Rain: Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh) Gwalior Department of Ashoknagar District (Ashoknagar) 40 other people trapped in flood in (40 other people trapped) has been stored safely. All 40 other people trapped in Tuman and Mangavali villages in Ashoknagar were rescued. NDRF, State Crisis Reaction Pressure (SDRF) groups and Air Pressure are carrying out rescue operations on Saturday. Six villages of Ashoknagar and Bahadurpur tehsils had been trapped in flood waters.Additionally Learn – Heavy Rain Forecast in Madhya Pradesh: ‘Orange’ alert issued in 5 districts and ‘Yellow’ alert in 12 districts; This is the checklist

Allow us to tell that on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had known as up Union House Minister Amit Shah and pleaded for assist to rescue about 50 other people trapped within the floods in Ashoknagar district of Gwalior department of the state. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tweeted closing evening and mentioned, other people of Barkheda Lal, Bari, Umra, Barkhedi, Chachukheda and Savalhera villages might be rescued the next day to come with the assistance of Indian Air Pressure and Military. Additionally Learn – Instance: Pregnant lady used to be trapped within the crisis of heavy rain, flood, girls policemen set an instance, were given supply carried out

All 40 other people trapped in Tuman and Manggawali villages had been rescued

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted and mentioned, “I’m regularly tracking floods and over the top rainfall in Madhya Pradesh. I’m additionally in consistent contact with the district management of Ashoknagar and Guna district. All 40 other people trapped in Tuman and Mungawali villages in Ashoknagar were rescued. The continued operation in each those villages has been a success. The Leader Minister mentioned that the entire 40 other people trapped in Tuman and Manggavali villages in Ashoknagar were safely evacuated. The continued operation in each those villages has been a success. Not anything to fret about right here. Additionally Learn – Flood state of affairs essential in 7 districts of West Bengal, 3 lakh other people affected

I’m regularly tracking floods & extra rainfall in Madhya Pradesh. I’m additionally in consistent contact with the district administrations of Ashoknagar & Guna. All 40 other people trapped in Tuman & Mangavali villages in Ashoknagar were rescued: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan percent.twitter.com/GYbIxFSi75 – ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Six villages had been trapped in flood water

Nationwide Crisis Reaction Pressure (NDRF) groups reached there on Friday evening to rescue about 50 other people. Round 50 other people had been trapped within the flood waters in six villages of Ashoknagar and Bahadurpur tehsils. Military and Air Pressure groups joined the rescue operation on Saturday morning. The water degree is regularly coming down within the six flood-affected villages.

The group of State Crisis Reaction Pressure (SDRF) used to be concerned on this operation. Air pressure and armed forces are evacuating other people from those villages within the morning, those villages are Barkheda Lal, Barri, Umra, Barkhedi, Chachukheda and Savalheda, the place individuals are trapped in flood water.

Leader Minister Chouhan had sought assist from House Minister Amit Shah

CM Chouhan had tweeted the day gone by, as of late spoke to Union House Minister Amit Shah on phone in regards to the rescue of about 50 other people trapped in floods in Ashoknagar. Because of heavy rains, the helicopters of the Indian Air Pressure are not able to take off, which is inflicting issues within the operation. In keeping with reliable data, no less than 12 other people have died because of floods in Chambal and Gwalior divisions of Madhya Pradesh for four-five days.

Some aid from torrential rain

There was some respite from the torrential rains in Madhya Pradesh for the previous few days. 12 other people died because of floods in Gwalior and Chambal areas within the closing one week, then again, the India Meteorological Division (IMD) issued a caution of torrential rains with ‘Orange’ and ‘Yellow Alert’ in 17 districts of Madhya Pradesh. is of. IMD has predicted 64 to 204 mm of rain beneath ‘Orange Alert’ at other puts in 5 districts of Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Guna and Ashoknagar, but even so Sehore, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, ‘Yellow Alert’ has been issued for Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Datia, Seoni, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Niwari and Sheopur.