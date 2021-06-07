MP: A woman died because of stone hurled from the blast throughout the dam, injured sister hospitalized

Khandva: Blasts happened on Sunday throughout the continued structure paintings of a dam in Rajgarh village of Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

A 12-year-old lady used to be killed and her sister used to be significantly injured through stones thrown from her. Additionally Learn – Day 8 of Juda docs’ strike in MP, AIIMS-Delhi demonstration in make stronger

Madhya Pradesh: A woman died as stone splinters hit her throughout dam structure in Khandwa, says police An worker of the contractor has been despatched to the police station for wondering. The investigation is underway within the topic: Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh (06.06.21)

Khandwa district superintendent of police Vivek Singh stated that during Rajgarh village of Pandhana, the place the dam is being built, a 12-year-old lady were given hit through the stones that have been thrown throughout the blast through the contractor. He died.

Madhya Pradesh: A woman kid died in a blast at an under-construction dam in Khandwa. The superintendent of police stated, “The lady died within the blast and a lady used to be injured. An worker of the contractor has been despatched to the police station for wondering. The investigation remains to be on within the topic.” %.twitter.com/js6ZKPV2I7 – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) June 6, 2021

SP Singh stated that the stones hurled through the explosion hit the sister of the deceased sitting out of doors the home and she or he used to be additionally significantly injured. He has been admitted to Khandwa District Medical institution for remedy. He stated {that a} case has been registered on this regard at Pandhana police station and detailed investigation is on.