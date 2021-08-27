MP: After bangle vendor, toast vendor now crushed up for no longer appearing Aadhar card

Devas: After a Muslim bangle vendor in Madhya Pradesh, a case of alleged beating of a Muslim guy promoting toast at the street has now come to gentle. In Dewas district, two males thrashed a 45-year-old Muslim guy promoting toast in the street after he may no longer display them the Aadhar card to turn out his id. The police gave this data on Thursday. Allow us to tell that simply 4 days in the past there was once an incident of attack with a Muslim bangle vendor in Indore.Additionally Learn – Fishing Cat: Uncommon fishing cat observed in Panna Tiger Reserve, this fish-eating cat is at the verge of extinction

In line with the guidelines, two unknown folks requested Zaheer Khan, a resident of Amaltaj village, to turn the Aadhar card, on which when Zaheer mentioned that he didn't have the cardboard, they abused him and beat him with sticks, belts. Zaheer Khan had lodged a criticism at Hatpiplia police station on Wednesday night.

Further Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suryakant Sharma mentioned that on Wednesday afternoon Zaheer Khan, a resident of Amaltaj village, was once requested by means of two unidentified folks to turn his Aadhaar card. Zaheer mentioned that he didn't have the cardboard, so that they abused him and allegedly beat him with sticks, belts. Sharma mentioned that efforts are being made to spot the accused. He mentioned that Khan had lodged a criticism at Hatpiplia police station on Wednesday night.