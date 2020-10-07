MP assembly by election: 9 candidates in third list of BSP, 27 candidates declared from Madhya Pradesh so far

Bhopal: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday released the third list of its candidates for the by-election of 28 assembly seats to be held on November 3 in Madhya Pradesh. The BSP has fielded former Congress minister Mahendra Buddhist from the Bhader (SC) seat of Datia district. Also Read – VIDEO: Black flag, stone pelting shown to former MP Kamal Nath’s convoy

BSP state president Ramakant Pippal told that the BSP has so far declared its candidates on 27 out of 28 seats and now only the big Malhara seat is yet to be announced. The party has decided to contest elections on its own by not having any alliance with any political party in this by-election. As a by-election, 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be voted on November 3. Also Read – Lal of Madhya Pradesh martyred in Kashmir, CM Shivraj paid tribute, Rs 1 crore to family, announced to give job

There are a total of nine candidates in this list. The BSP has released two lists earlier. A total of 18 candidates were named in these lists. Now the third list with the names of nine candidates has been released. Assembly by-elections will be held on 28 seats in the state on 3 November. Also Read – Congress released list of candidates for MP by-election, 27 people have got election tickets so far

BSP state president Ramakant Pippal said on Wednesday that according to the instructions of the party’s national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, a third list of candidates has been released.

1- Rajendra Singh Kansana from Dimni

2- Rahul Dandotia from Sumawali

3- Ashoknagar to Astro Bileen Bhandari

4- Dr. Virendra Sharma from Mungaoli

5- Rajesh Nagar from Hatpipalya

6- Omprakash Malaviya from Badnavar

7- Gopal Prasad Ahirwar from Surkhi

8- Bhal Singh Patel from Nepanagar

9-Anuppur to Sushil Singh Parste

Gwalior is the seat of Chambal region in most of BSP’s announced list on Wednesday. In these areas, the party was supported in the last assembly elections. In the 2018 assembly elections, the BSP won two seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Of the total 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, 28 seats are currently vacant. Of these, 25 seats were vacated due to the resignation of Congress MLAs by joining the BJP, while three seats were vacant due to the death of MLAs.

BSP received decisive votes in 16 seats of Gwalior-Chambal

A year and a half ago, the BSP got decisive votes in 16 seats of Gwalior-Chambal in the assembly elections. These include Ambah 22179, Ashoknagar 9559, Karaira 40026, Gwalior 4596, Gwalior East 5446, Gohad 15477, Dabra 13155, Dimani 14458, Pohri 52736, Bhander 2634, Mungaoli 14202, Morena 21149, Mehgaon 7579, Bamori 7176, Jumrawali 31171 BS. The candidate received 41014 votes.