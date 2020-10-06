MP Assembly By-Elections 2020: BJP released the list of 28 candidates from Madhya Pradesh, 1 from Telangana

MP Assembly By-Elections 2020: BJP on Tuesday night has released the list of names of candidates for the two states Madhya Pradesh and Telangana for the upcoming assembly by-elections. In this, the names of candidates have been fixed for 28 seats of Madhya Pradesh Assembly (MP Assembly By-Elections 2020) and one seat of Telangana Assembly. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh by-election: Congress released third list of candidates, know who got ticket from

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has given its approval for the upcoming assembly by-elections in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Telangana in the following names.



Among the candidates of Madhya Pradesh, Tulsiram Silavat has been given ticket from Samveer, Bisahulal to Anuppur and Suresh Dhakad from Pohri.