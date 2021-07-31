MP: Barrack wall of 150-year-old Bhind Prison collapsed, 22 inmates severely injured

Bhind prison`s Barrack wall collapsed, 22 inmates severely injured, MP, Bhind, Information: District Prison positioned in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh (Bhind Prison) A large coincidence has took place in Wall cave in in 150 yr outdated prison of a barrack of Bhind Prison (Barrack wall of Bhind prison collapsed) from 22 prisoners (22 severely injured inmates ) had been injured. Those severely injured prisoners had been evacuated from right here to the clinic, the place they’re being handled.Additionally Learn – Madhya Pradesh Orange Alert Zone Record: Orange alert issued in 15 districts because of heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, see identify right here

Madhya Pradesh | Barrack wall of Bhind prison collapsed; 22 inmates injured This prison is round 150 years outdated. Barrack 6 used to be totally destroyed after its wall collapsed. 22 severely injured inmates rescued & despatched to clinic. No casualty reported: Manoj Kumar Singh, SP Bhind percent.twitter.com/B6lHSR7taE – ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

Bhind SP Manoj Kumar Singh mentioned, “The partitions of the prison began collapsing this morning. Barrack quantity 6 used to be demolished, it contained 64 prisoners. There have been 255 prisoners in all the prison and 22 prisoners have been injured. There’s no information of any casualties thus far.”

The prison management began rescue operations unexpectedly on the spot and took the injured prisoners to the clinic for remedy. The district police and management officers reached the spot and engaged in arranging for rescue operation and remedy of prisoners.