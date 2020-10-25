MP by-election: 18 percent candidates have criminal cases, SP-BJP ahead in giving ticket to tainted

new Delhi: Criminal cases are pending against 18 percent of the candidates who filed nominations for the by-elections to be held on November 3 in the 28 assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Not only this, 11 percent of them are accused of very serious cases. This disclosure has been made by Madhya Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Analysis of affidavits of 355 candidates filed for by-elections has revealed that 63 candidates have declared pending criminal cases, of which Congress candidates are the highest. On the other hand, when it comes to candidates with serious criminal cases, BJP is second after SP. Also Read – Bihar Polls: Owaisi claims- PM Modi wants to make BJP MLA in Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar …

Talking about the major parties, 14 (50 per cent) out of 28 candidates of Congress, 12 out of 28 (43 per cent) of BJP, 8 out of 28 (29 per cent) of Bahujan Samaj Party, 4 out of 14 of Samajwadi (29 Per cent), criminal cases are pending on 16 (9 per cent) out of 178 other party candidates and independents. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Ruckus over BJP’s manifesto, BJP reversed

In the affidavits, 6 (21 per cent) out of 28 Congress candidates, 8 out of 28 BJP candidates (29 per cent), 3 out of 28 BSP candidates (11 per cent), the ADR said. SP has 4 out of 14 (29 per cent, 178 other parties and 13 out of Independents (7 per cent) candidates. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s attack on BJP on the promise of sharing free vaccine in Bihar, RJD bid – Election bargaining in this too, dirty

Only one candidate has declared a pending murder case against him and the remaining 7 have declared cases of attempt to murder against themselves. Out of 28 constituencies, there are 10 areas which are in the ‘Red Alert’ category. This means that there are criminal cases against 3 or more candidates. That is, all the major parties have fielded 25 percent to 50 percent of the candidates with pending criminal cases.

The ADR said that on 13 February this year, the Supreme Court had ordered political parties to give reasons behind the selection of candidates with such criminal cases. According to these mandatory guidelines, the reason behind such selection should be related to the qualification, achievements and merit of the candidate. The ADR has urged that the Supreme Court should reprimand political parties and politicians for their lack of willpower, non-compliance with mandatory laws.

ADR advocated permanently disqualifying candidates convicted for heinous crimes like murder, rape, smuggling, robbery and kidnapping. Also, based on other allegations, it has been said to disqualify from contesting elections for periods like 5 years, 6 months. At the same time, talking about education, 55 percent of the candidates have stated their educational qualification between class 5th to 12th, 37% have declared graduation or above, while the remaining candidates are either barely literate or illiterate. In terms of age, 45 percent of the candidates are between 25 and 40 years old, 45 percent are between 41 and 60 years old. 10 percent of the candidates are between 61 and 80 years old. 6 percent of the total candidates are women.