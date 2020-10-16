MP By Election: BJP state president VD Sharma said- “Digvijay Singh is India’s largest Jayachand”

Indore: BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit president Vishnudatta Sharma on Friday called a sharp attack on Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh, describing him as the greatest Jayachand of contemporary India. He said, “Digvijay Singh is the largest Jayachand in today’s India. The character of such Jayachandas recognizes not only Madhya Pradesh, but the people of the entire country. ” Also Read – BJP brought all the parties of Jammu and Kashmir on one platform, we will bring Article 370 back: Sajjad Lone

Sharma celebrates in India on a surgical strike that took place (against terrorist targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) to respond to the attacks of the Pakistanis on our troops, about 40 km from Indore city . The people of our country salute the army and Digvijay Singh says that they need proof of this. "

MP from Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat and MP BJP chief VD Sharma said, "Digvijay Singh is the largest Jayachand in today's India. The character of such Jayachandas recognizes not only Madhya Pradesh, but the people of the entire country. "

Sharma also targeted Kamal Nath, the former chief minister and the current state Congress president. He said, “Kamal Nath had become the chief minister by mistake. Behind the scenes, Digvijay was running the Congress government of the state. But where is Digvijay during the by-elections? “

The BJP chief of Madhya Pradesh said, “Kamal Nath now bring the same Digvijay to the electoral fray at whose behest he was running the government. Why is Kamal Nath afraid of bringing Digvijay to the public? “

MP BJP chief VD Sharma challenged former state chief minister Kamal Nath to field a 73-year-old Congress leader in the campaign for the by-elections to be held on November 3 for 28 assembly seats.

Referring to the Emergency imposed in 1975, the 50-year-old BJP leader who represented the Khajuraho seat in the Lok Sabha said, “What can you expect of democracy from those who killed democracy in the country by imposing Emergency.” Kamal Nath was the greatest strategist of Indira Gandhi’s son Sanjay Gandhi during the Emergency. “

Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has been ranked lower than other senior leaders in the list of BJP’s declared star campaigners for the upcoming by-elections in the state. Asked about this, Sharma said, “BJP works on a system basis. Scindia occupies an important position in the BJP as much as other senior leaders. ”

The state BJP president accused the previous Congress government led by Kamal Nath for failing to waive farm loans and said that this government, which could last only 15 months, never had any concern with the farmers.

Sharma said tauntingly, “If Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath are sent to a field, they cannot even tell the name of the crop standing in it.”