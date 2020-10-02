MP by-election: Kinnar gives a tough fight in the electoral battle, BJP, Congress can give tough fight

Morena: In the electoral battle of Madhya Pradesh, a Konner has beaten the electoral battle and has also started his election campaign. Neha’s entry into the field can be interesting this time too, because she can give a tough fight to BJP, Congress and BSP. Also Read – Hathras scandal: Congress’s advice to UP ADGP, go back to law school and read law on rape

Kinnar Neha (29) will once again contest as an independent candidate from Ambah assembly seat in Morena district in the by-election to be held on November 3 in 28 assembly seats. He has also started his election campaign for this seat reserved for Scheduled Castes from Friday.

Neha's entry into the field can be interesting this time as in the previous elections, because she can give a tough fight to BJP, Congress and BSP on this seat. Neha has an association with Bedia society. There are a large number of voters of this class here.

She is popularly known as ‘Neha Kinnar’ in the area. She also contested as an independent candidate from this seat in the state assembly elections held in November 2018 and was runner-up. She was then defeated by Congress candidate Kamlesh Jatav by a mere 7,547 votes.

Neha spokesperson Rampal Singh Tomar said that Neha started her election campaign today by offering prayers at the famous Nagaji temple at Porsa in Morena district.

Neha said, “I am going to contest by-election from Ambah seat this time as an independent candidate.” He said, “I want to create an atmosphere of social harmony in my area. I want to empower the poor. I want them to get the benefit of various schemes launched by the government for the poor. Providing facilities to the public will be my first priority. “

Neha said, “Weak and poor are exploited in Morena district. I want to end this in Ambah after winning the election. ” He said, “Last time I gave a tough fight to Congress candidate Kamlesh Jatav. I lost the election to him by only 7,547 votes. ” Neha said, “This time I will win the by-election.”

Let me tell you that the first Kinnar MLA of the country, Shabnam Mausi was made from Madhya Pradesh. Apart from this, Kamla Jaan became the first Kinnar from Madhya Pradesh in the country.

Of the 28 seats to be held by-elections, 25 seats have been vacated by the resignation of Congress MLAs and joining the BJP, while two seats have been vacated by the death of Congress MLAs and one seat by BJP MLAs.

Please tell that due to resignation of 22 Congress MLAs and joining BJP, the then Congress government of the state was reduced to a minority, due to which Kamal Nath resigned as Chief Minister on March 20. Then on 23 March, a BJP government was formed in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan. After this, three other Congress MLAs have also left the Congress and joined the BJP.

The BJP currently has 107 MLAs out of the total 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, while the Congress has 88, four Independents, two BSP and one MLA.