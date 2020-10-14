MP By Election: One more blow to Congress, Rajendra Gurjar joins BJP

Bhopal / Delhi: The Congress has suffered another setback in Madhya Pradesh. Rajendra Gurjar, the state general secretary of the Backward Classes unit of the Congress, resigned from his post and primary membership of the Congress after meeting MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi. Also announced to join BJP. Rajendra Gurjar, state general secretary of the backward class of Congress and vice-president of Bhind district unit, has said in a resignation letter to state president Kamal Nath, Congress has neglected the backward class and Gurjar society in ticket distribution in the state by-election. There is anger and resentment in the legs of this class. In view of this, I resign from both posts. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Sharad Yadav’s daughter hands Congress, will contest elections from Bihariganj

It is reported that Gurjar met Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Manish Rajput, former coordinator of the Congress's campaign campaign committee in Delhi, and also announced his joining the BJP.

Gurjar was a major contender for Congress ticket from Mehgaon assembly constituency of Bhind. In the year 2018, he contested the assembly elections from Phool Singh Baraiya's party and got more than 20 thousand votes. After that during the Lok Sabha elections, Congress was joined in support of Scindia and now he has joined BJP in Scindia's presence.