MP BY-Election Parinam: Despite the change, this supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia wins the record in the by-elections, know the real reason

MP BY-Election Indore Result: In the by-election in Saver assembly seat of the district, BJP candidate Tulsiram Silavat defeated his nearest rival and Congress candidate Premchand Guddu by 53,264 votes, setting a new record of margin of defeat and victory in the region. Silavat is counted among the loyal supporters of BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was instrumental in the overthrow of the Kamal Nath government seven and a half months ago.

Election officials quoting the final results announced late on Tuesday said that Silavat secured 1,29,676 votes in the by-election for Saver seat, while Guddu had to be satisfied with 76,412 votes.

A total of 13 candidates were in the fray in the by-election for Saver seat. Despite the fear of Kovid-19, 78 percent of the 2.70 lakh voters of the region voted where the rural population is in abundance.

Meanwhile, Silavat credited his record victory to the BJP organization, saying, “The fight was between the monk and the devil and the traitor and Khudar.” He said, “We had decided to leave the Congress under the leadership of Scindia, on which the people of the state have also stamped.” Officials said that the Saver assembly constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes has been held 16 times so far, including three by-elections.

He said that the biggest difference between victory and defeat on Saver seat was recorded in the 2003 assembly elections. At this time, BJP candidate Prakash Sonkar defeated his nearest rival and Congress candidate Rajendra Malviya by 19,637 votes.

Significantly, Silavat was one of the 22 rebel MLAs of the Congress, whose resignation from the Assembly under the Scindia government led to the collapse of the then Kamal Nath government on March 20. After this, the BJP returned to power on March 23 under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Silavat, who was the Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare in the previous Kamal Nath government, was elected as an MLA on a Congress ticket in the last assembly elections of 2018. But due to the change of party, he appeared in recent by-elections seeking votes for “lotus flower” (BJP’s election symbol) instead of “hand claws” (Congress symbol).

In the BJP government which came into existence in the state after the coup of the Kamal Nath government, Silavat was inducted into the five-member cabinet of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on 21 April without the membership of the Legislative Assembly. He was assigned to the Water Resources Department.

However, just a fortnight before the November 3 election on Saver seat, Silavat had to resign as minister under constitutional provisions. The reason for this was that he could not get elected to the Legislative Assembly even after the elapsed period of six months.