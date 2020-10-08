MP By Election: Samajwadi Party ready to beat the by-election, asked for application on WhatsApp

Bhopal: The Samajwadi Party has also made up its mind to beat in the by-elections to the assembly in Madhya Pradesh. SP has resorted to digital technology for the selection of candidates and has also invited applications from claimants on WhatsApp. By-elections are going to be held in 28 assembly constituencies in the state. While the BJP has announced the names of the candidates for all the regions, the Congress and the BSP have decided the names of the candidates for the 27-27 seats. The same SP has now made up its mind to enter the election field. Also Read – MP Assembly by election: 9 candidates in third list of BSP, 27 candidates declared from Madhya Pradesh so far

The SP is in the mood to place bets on new faces in the by-election. This is the reason why he has also asked for applications on WhatsApp from potential claimants. Yash Bhartiya, a former spokesperson of the state unit of the SP, has issued a notice and has also asked for applications on WhatsApp from SP leaders, office-bearers, activists and those aspiring to be party candidates. This is probably the first time in the politics of the state when a political party has invited applications from people willing to contest elections on WhatsApp. According to Yash Bhartiya, on the instructions of the party's national president Akhilesh Yadav, applications for candidacy have been invited on WhatsApp. This is the digital age and the claimant can contact directly, not only is the corona era and calling applications on WhatsApp will also save time.

In the politics of the state, socialists have influence in many parts. This is the reason that many times more than one MLA has also been pro-socialist in the state. Currently, the SP has a legislator in the state assembly. Usually, there has been a contest between BJP and Congress in the state in the by-election, but this time the BSP has declared 27 candidates, then it is going to declare the SP candidate. Overall, this time the competition may not be straight, triangular and quadrangular.

According to political analysts, out of the by-elections in the state, there are a large number of areas which are adjacent to the border of Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh has the base of BSP and SP, this also has an impact on these areas of Madhya Pradesh, hence Both parties feel that they can strengthen their land through by-elections, which is why BSP and SP are also fielding candidates.