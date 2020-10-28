MP by-election: SP candidate joins BJP in presence of Union Minister amidst election heat

Morena: A Samajwadi Party candidate joined the BJP in Morena district before the by-election to be held on November 3 in 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party had nominated Bansi Lal Jatav as the candidate from Ambah assembly seat in Morena. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s attack on PM Modi – First time in Dussehra, not ‘Ravan’, PM’s effigy was burnt

BJP district president Yogeshpal Gupta said on Wednesday, “He (Bansi Lal Jatav) joined the BJP on Tuesday night in the presence of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.” Also Read – 6 MLAs of BSP rebel in UP, protest against Rajya Sabha candidate and meet SP Chief

BJP District President Gupta said that he has supported BJP candidate Kamlesh Jatav from Ambah seat and now he is campaigning for the party. Bansi Lal Jatav was earlier elected from the Ambah seat on a BJP ticket thrice, but recently joined the SP after not getting a ticket from the saffron party in the by-election. Also Read – Bihar Polls: Minister surrounded by voting on lotus print wearing mask, Election Commission will also take action

BJP candidate from Ambah, Kamlesh Jatav was among the 22 Congress MLAs who resigned from the party and assembly membership in March this year. The by-election for 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.