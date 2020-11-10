MP By-Elections Result 2020: Congress candidate’s supporters create uproar, Boycott, watch video

Madhya Pradesh By-Elections Result: The counting of votes for the Indore seat in Indore was carried out by supporters of Congress candidate Premchandra Guddu, accusing the officials of mismanagement and improper behavior. His son and party leader Ajit Borasi said that the EVM seal has been broken. Officers are working under pressure from BJP. We will go to court Also Read – Bihar Election 2020 Results: Bihar’s future rests on less than 50 lakh votes, there is a difference of less than 200 votes in these seats.

According to the Election Commission website, BJP candidate Tulsiram Silavat has got 69099 votes, while, Congress candidate Premchandra Guddu has got 43802 votes. After the 10th round of counting, Silavat took a lead of 18,341 votes over Guddu. Also Read – Jamui Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live Updates: BJP’s Shreyashi Singh won a stunning victory from Jamui

#WATCH Indore, MP: Supporters of Congress candidate Premchand Guddu create ruckus & boycott counting, alleging “mismanagement” & “unfair conduct” by officials. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Results 2020 Latest Update: Serious allegation of RJD, ‘We have won 119 seats, now returning certificate not returning officer’ His son & party leader Ajit Borasi says, “EVM seals broken. Officials working under BJP’s pressure. We entered go to Court ” pic.twitter.com/XbrGr0QNWS – ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

BJP workers immersed in victory before Indore’s final counting of votes

On Tuesday, even before the final results of the by-election were announced on the Saver assembly seat in Indore district, BJP workers started celebrating strongly on the foundation of the victory of the party candidate Tulsiram Silavat. Right from the beginning of counting, Silavat was leading ahead of his nearest rival Congress candidate Premchand Guddu. As the counting of votes continued, hundreds of BJP workers gathered at the party’s city office and danced to the beat of drums with slogans in support of the victory of Silavat.

During the counting of votes at the Nehru Stadium, located near the BJP office, Silavat appeared with the fingers of his two hands holding a “Victory Sign” to show his confidence of victory. Election officials said that after the 10th round of counting, Silavat led Guddu by 18,341 votes.

Election agent of Congress candidate lodged objections to slow counting of votes

Meanwhile, District Magistrate and District Election Officer Manish Singh said that objection has been lodged by the election agent of Congress candidate Premchand Guddu regarding the slow counting of votes. He had told, “The concerned Returning Officer has resolved this objection.”

A total of 13 candidates, including Silavat and Guddu, were in the fray for the Saver seat.

The District Election Officer expressed the hope that the final result of the November 3 voting for the by-election for the Sanver Assembly seat will be declared by Tuesday evening. A total of 13 candidates, including Silavat and Guddu, were contesting on the reserved seat reserved for Scheduled Castes and 78 percent of the 2.70 lakh voters of the region voted in the midst of the corona virus epidemic.