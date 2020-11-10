MP By-Elections Result 2020: Tulsiram Silvata supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia towards record win

MP By-Elections Result 2020: Indore: – BJP candidate Tulsiram is moving towards victory with a record margin of Silvat votes in the by-election in Saver assembly seat of Madhya Pradesh district. So far 16 rounds have been counted. The BJP’s alliance has got 73173 votes. While Congress candidate Premchand Guddu has got 45802. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Results 2020 Latest Update: Serious allegation of RJD, ‘We have won 119 seats, now returning certificate not returning officer’

Silavat is counted among the most loyal supporters of BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was instrumental in the overthrow of the Kamal Nath government seven and a half months ago.

Election officials said that after the 14th round of counting on Tuesday, Silavat took a big lead over his nearest rival Congress candidate Premchand Guddu by 25,297 votes. He has been ahead of Guddu since the beginning of counting of votes. So far 16 rounds have been counted.

Meanwhile, during the counting of votes at the Nehru Stadium in the city, Guddu’s supporters created a ruckus alleging malfunctions in electronic voting machines. The Congress candidate’s son Ajit Baurasi alleged that his objections to the various irregularities in the counting process are being constantly ignored by the election officials.

Officials said that 16 elections have been held in Saver assembly constituency so far, including three by-elections. The biggest difference between the victory and defeat on Saver seat was recorded in the 2003 assembly elections. In these elections, BJP candidate Prakash Sonkar defeated his nearest rival Congress candidate Rajendra Malviya by 19,637 votes.

Let me tell you that Silavat was among the 22 rebel MLAs of the Congress whose resignation from the Assembly under the Scindia government and joining the BJP, the then Kamal Nath government was removed from power. After this, the BJP returned to power on March 23 under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Silavat, who was the Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare in the previous Kamal Nath government, was elected MLA on a Congress ticket in the last assembly elections of 2018. But due to change of party, he appeared in recent by-elections seeking votes for “lotus flower” (BJP’s election symbol) instead of “hand claws” (Congress symbol).

A total of 13 candidates were in the fray in the by-elections held for the Sanwer seat. Despite the fear of Kovid-19, 78 percent of the 2.70 lakh voters of the region performed the duty of casting votes where the rural population is in abundance.