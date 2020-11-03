MP By Poll: voting continues on 28 assembly seats, will Shivraj’s government survive or will Kamal Nath return?

MP By Poll: Voting is being done for 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh as well with the second phase of Bihar assembly elections. Today’s by-election in Madhya Pradesh is important in many ways. It will be decided from this election that Shivraj Singh Chauhan of the state will survive or Kamal Nath will return. Also Read – Prabhakar Kelkar, senior RSS pracharak passed away, CM Shivraj expressed grief

Polling has started in Madhya Pradesh from seven in the morning with the guidelines of the Corona epidemic, which will run till 6 in the evening. State's Additional Chief Electoral Officer Arun Tomar said on Monday that the last one hour of polling will be scheduled for Kovid-19 patients and suspected patients. A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers of the state, are in the fray for the 28 assembly seats in the state.

Let me tell you that the election campaign for this by-election was also fiercely done and the ruling-opposition had attacked each other fiercely. Now the by-election will decide whose government will remain, who will return.

The official said that 33 thousand security personnel have been deployed in 19 districts under the by-election. All preparations have been made to conduct free and fair elections in the state. He informed that 250 flying squads, 173 surveillance teams and 293 police posts have been deployed in the service. He told that there are total 63.67 lakh voters in 28 assembly seats. 9,361 polling stations have been set up for these voters. While 3,038 of these polling stations have been kept in sensitive category.