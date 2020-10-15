MP By-Polls: Controversy inside the party on Congress promissory note, photo of Rahul Gandhi, Digvijay Singh missing

Bhopal: In the midst of the assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Digvijay Singh are missing in the Congress unit of the state. A controversy has arisen over the party’s ‘promissory note’ about this. Pictures of Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Kamal Nath are visible in the promissory note, but there are no photographs of Rahul Gandhi and MP senior leader Digvijay Singh. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Congress-BJP candidates make strange allegations against each other

On this issue, Congress leader Manak Aggarwal said that the party had won the election in Madhya Pradesh in the name of Rahul Gandhi. He further said that it is surprising to see the picture of Digvijay Singh missing from the manifesto, as he has an army of followers in the state, so there must be photographs of Rahul Gandhi and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh. Also Read – MP: Three boys friends of a 14-year-old girl playing PUBG, gangraped several times

In the party’s 2018 assembly election manifesto, a picture of Rahul Gandhi was on the front page, but this time his picture has been replaced by former MPs CM Kamal Nath, Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. Also Read – Congress leader Udit Raj said- If madrasas cannot run with government money, then Kumbh should not be organized.

We won elections in Madhya Pradesh under Rahul Gandhi’s name & Digvijaya Singh has an army of followers in the state, so his photos should definitely be there: Congress leader Manak Agarwal on photos of Rahul Gandhi & Digvijaya Singh missing from the Congress Vachan Patra in MP pic.twitter.com/pk2FFaPzGw – ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

The cabinet minister of the BJP government, Gopal Bhargava, taunted that both Rahul Gandhi and Digvijay Singh were strategically excluded from the manifesto as they would harm the party in the elections. The Congress knows that Rahul Gandhi and Digvijay Singh will take on the central government to come to the front. Both the leaders will be back on the front as soon as the by-election ends. Congress is just confusing the public. “

To regain majority in the state of Kamal Nath, all 28 seats in the state have to be won, while the ruling BJP needs only 9 seats to reach the magic number of 116. Out of 230 members of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, BJP has 107 MLAs, 88 of Congress, 2 of BSP and one of SP. While 4 are independents.