MP By-Polls: Violence in Morena, some people arrested for firing incidents, 3 candidates under house arrest

violence during by-elections in Morena, Madhya Pradesh: Voting for the by-election is going on in 28 assembly constituencies in 19 districts of Madhya Pradesh, but violent incidents have come to light in Morena district. The SP of Morena has confirmed this. He said – We have received reports of violence at some places far from polling stations.

On violence during the by-election in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, Morena's SP Anurag Sujania said, "We have received reports of violence in some places far from polling stations." The turnout has not affected these incidents. We are investigating the video of the shootout and arrested some people in an incident of firing.

There was tension in the Sumavali assembly constituency of Morena district of Gwalior-Chambal area since morning and there was an incident of fire on vehicles with firing at many places. Similarly, there was a situation of dispute in Mehgaon of Bhind. The police force has arrested three Gohad candidates. Similarly, many leaders of various candidates have been detained.

Polling is going on in 28 assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. In the midst of sporadic violence, 56.72 per cent of the voters had exercised their franchise till 3 pm. The polling in the state was 42.71 percent till 1 am. By 11 am, 26.57 percent voters had voted. In the first two hours, more than 11 percent voters had exercised their franchise, queues are being seen at many polling stations even after three o’clock.

Let us know that voting is going on for the 28 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Where the BJP has a tough fight with the Congress to save its government. Extensive arrangements have been made for the by-elections due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. These arrangements include personal safety equipment (PPE) for election personnel, more polling booths, thermal screening, sanitizer, masks and gloves for voters and social distance to avoid crowds.