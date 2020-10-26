MP ByPolls 2020: Congress releases video, serious allegations made against Scindia’s close

Gwalior: The phase of attacking politicians and political parties is going on in the by-elections to the assembly in Madhya Pradesh. Media in-charge of Gwalior-Chambal division of Congress K.K. Mishra has released a video, making serious allegations against Purushottam Parashar, close to Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. Mishra has released the video and said that when Scindia used to be in the Congress, a huge amount has been recovered in the ticket distribution of the assembly. IANS does not confirm the authenticity of the video released by Mishra. The video is reportedly being told of a meeting with a former Congress MLA and former minister. Also Read – Rajasthan government will bring bill against agricultural laws: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal

This video released by Mishra is of six minutes 33 seconds, in which the husband of the former Congress MLA is heard talking about giving money in lieu of the ticket. Mishra alleges that the deal was done while in Congress, this is proved by this video.

Mishra also said that in the month of June, the audio of Rs 50 lakh was received in public for the ticket from Anita Jain, the mother-in-law of the current candidate Asha Dohar, who is contesting the Congress from Ashok Nagar (Guna), which was investigated by the police. Is under consideration before.