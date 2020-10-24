MP Bypolls 2020: Kamal Nath’s sarcasm on CM, said – Shivraj Singh Chauhan can beat Shah Rukh and Salman in “Abhinaya”

Indore: Taking a dig at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday said that he should go to Mumbai and try his luck in Bollywood as he can beat film stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in terms of “acting”. Also Read – 7th Pay Commission: Before Diwali, Shivraj government gave very good news to government employees, announced so much bonus

Kamal Nath said at an election meeting in Pal Kankaria village, about 30 km from Indore, "Chauhan is such a good actor to let Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan down. He should go to Mumbai and make Madhya Pradesh's name at least in films. "

The former Chief Minister, who lost power due to the revolt of 22 Congress MLAs and the change of party, said, "Chauhan sometimes lays down on the electoral forums, sometimes kneels down and tells the people his God, but his God is a mafia. They should not fool the public. "

He alleged that during the BJP rule, Madhya Pradesh’s identity became that of a mafia and a food-drinking state and the industries were destroyed.

Kamal Nath said, “When I started the war for pure (campaign against adulteration) and action against the mafia while being the chief minister of the state, Chauhan’s stomach ache started.”

He accused the current Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh of lying constantly and said that “lies will be blamed before him”.

Kamal Nath said, “Chauhan lies that the debt of farmers in my (predecessor) government was not forgiven. His government itself has told in the assembly a few days ago that the debt of about 27 lakh farmers was forgiven in my government. Chauhan’s lies have been caught by this. “

He accused the Narendra Modi government of the Center on the new agricultural laws and alleged that agricultural produce mandis are being privatized through these provisions.

Kamal Nath said that the Congress returned to power in the state after the November 3 bypolls in the 28 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh, then a law will be made to make provision to purchase the crop of farmers at a price below the government’s declared minimum support price. Will happen.

The 73-year-old Congress leader challenged Chouhan, calling him an “industrialist”, to show him the name of only one of his industries in any part of the country.

Kamal Nath said, “Chauhan also says that I did nothing for Madhya Pradesh, but when I was the minister of urban development and transport departments in the central government, he himself thanked me for this. Madhya Pradesh has allocated the maximum budget as compared to other states.

He challenged Chauhan to reveal how much budget has been allocated to Madhya Pradesh for the central projects of urban development and transport after the BJP-led government was formed at the Center during 2014?