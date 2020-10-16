MP ByPolls 2020: Last day of nomination in MP today, so far 216 candidates filled leaflets

Bhopal: Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the by-elections in the 28 assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Voting is to be held on November 3. As of Thursday, 216 candidates had filed 282 nomination papers in the state. According to information received from the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, 122 nomination papers of 92 candidates were submitted on Thursday in 28 assembly constituencies in 19 districts of the state. Thus far, a total of 216 candidates have submitted 282 nomination papers. Friday is the last date for submission of nomination. Also Read – Earlier there was talk of casteism in elections, now people have to show report card: BJP President Nadda

According to the election schedule, nomination papers will be submitted by 16 October. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 17 October. The process of withdrawal of nomination will be till October 19. Polling will be held on November 3 and counting on November 10.

BJP, Congress and BSP have fielded candidates in all 28 regions in the state. At the same time, SPX and SP are also fielding candidates in some places. Overall, in this by-election, chances of being triangular, rather than a direct contest, are being made at many places.