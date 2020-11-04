MP Bypolls: BJP issues notice to former minister Shejwar, his son and a former MLA

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP President Vishnuttatta Sharma on Wednesday called on former state minister Dr. Gaurishankar Shejwar, his son Mudit Shejwar and former Sumawali MLA Gajraj Singh Sikarwar for not working for the party’s official candidates in the November assembly by-election. Tell notice has been issued. Also Read – Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot shared sting video – BJP is buying and selling MLAs

In a release issued by the BJP, it has been said that the state BJP president Sharma has issued a show cause notice to these three on receiving serious complaints against the party candidates and for anti-party activities. Also Read – This state is also preparing to enact a law in the name of marriage in the matter of conversion

It said that the party has issued a notice to these three leaders and asked for clarification before the state president within seven days. Also Read – MP Bypolls: The results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly by-election will have an impact on the future of these three satraps in the state, know the whole matter

It said that Gaurishankar Shejwar and his son Mudit did not support Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary, the party’s candidate contesting the by-election from the Sanchi seat. Chaudhary is currently a minister in the council of ministers of Shivraj Singh Chauhan and in March this year he was among the 22 MLAs who left the Congress and the legislative assembly to join the BJP. Due to this, the Congress government of the then state led by Kamal Nath was removed from power and later the BJP government was formed under the leadership of Chauhan.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Chaudhary defeated Mudit, son of Shejwar, who is contesting on a BJP ticket, from the Sanchi seat, while Gajraj Singh Sikarwar was working against the Adal Singh Kansana, who was contesting the by-election on the BJP ticket from Sumawali assembly seat. A show cause notice has been issued.