MP Bypolls: Kamal Nath told BJP’s female candidate, ‘item’ flared Mayawati, this demand from Congress …

MP News in Hindi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati termed the remarks made by former MP chief minister Kamal Nath on the BJP's female candidate as objectionable and surrounded the Congress. He said that taking cognizance of this, the Congress high command should publicly apologize. Mayawati tweeted, "Extremely embarrassing and extremely condemnable, extremely abusive remarks made by senior Congress leader and former CM about Dalit woman contesting by-election in Dabra Reserve Assembly seat of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh." Taking cognizance of this, the Congress high command should publicly apologize.

2. At the same time, to teach the Congress Party its lesson and to prevent further humiliation, etc., there is an appeal to the people of Dalit society that they are M.P. In the by-elections in all the 28 seats of the assembly, the vote was unilaterally only BSP. It will be better if you give it to the candidates only. 2/2

He further wrote that there is also an appeal to the people of the Dalit community, especially to teach the Congress party a lesson from this and to prevent further humiliation, that they can vote unilaterally in the by-elections in all the 28 seats of the assembly in MP, only BSP It will be better if you give it to the candidates only.

It is known that on October 18, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath was addressing a public meeting held in Dabra assembly constituency. During this, he made a derogatory remark against Cabinet Minister Imrati Devi. Kamal Nath called BJP candidate Imrati Devi an ‘item’. Significantly, Imarti Devi left the Congress and joined the BJP.

Kamal Nath said about Imarti Devi that you know him more than me, you should have warned me in advance, what is this ‘item’. Mayawati has objected to this. On the other hand, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has also attacked Kamal Nath. Scindia said at an election meeting in Kampel town, around 30 km from Indore city, “For her tireless hard work, starting from the post of leader and sarpanch of Dalit society, Imranathi Devi, Kamal Nath says that she is an item. Congress leader Ajay Singh says that he is Jalebi.

He said, ‘This is their thinking and ideology against women and scheduled castes (Congress leaders), whereas in our scriptures it has been said that where women are respected, Gods reside there.’

(Input: IANS)