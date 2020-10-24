MP ByPolls: … now Imrati Devi’s worsened words – ‘Kamal Nath has been described as a rascal and a drunkard’, see VIDEO

MP By Polls: The controversy over the ‘item’ statement before the by-elections (MP ByPolls) in Madhya Pradesh is deepening. Shivraj’s cabinet minister Imarti Devi, who termed the statement of former CM Kamal Nath as objectionable, has also given a controversial statement. Imarti Devi, while addressing a public meeting, crossed the political limits and said that Kamal Nath has become like a ‘drunkard’. He said that as a woman comes out in front of a drunkard, then the ‘drunkard’ makes vulgar remarks on the woman that, look at what item is going, similarly ‘lurcha-lphanghe’ has also become Kamal Nath. Also Read – 7th Pay Commission: Before Diwali, Shivraj government gave very good news to government employees, announced so much bonus

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Imarti Devi says, "Navratri is going on and he (Kamal Nath) used such language" item "remark) before Bhagwati. So you'll see that Congress party will never come to power in MP. BJP will win all 28 seats & there will always be a BJP govt here. " pic.twitter.com/zSf2mbTpYO

– ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

Imarti Devi said, ‘Kamal Nath was not ashamed that Bhagwati’s days were going on, in which such a language was spoken, now the Congress government will never come to life in Madhya Pradesh and 28 of 28 MLAs will win Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). ‘

Reaching Lok Sabha 10 times from Chhindwara, “sweet” of Imrati Devi for former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and “late” Member of Parliament

Just before this, Imrati Devi also called Kamal Nath a man of Bengal and her mother and sister an ‘item’. In the video going viral on social media, in the video, Imrati Devi is saying, ‘He is a man from Bengal, he came to Madhya Pradesh only to become the Chief Minister. He does not have the decency to speak, so what is that person called? If he stepped away from the post of Chief Minister, he became mad and now he is roaming all over the state as a madman, so what can we do with him? He can say anything. He is not only a man of my state, his mother and sister will be items of Bengal, so we have some idea. ‘

Let me tell you that after the controversy that came after Kamal Nath called Imrati Devi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said, ‘Kamal Nath may belong to my party, whatever they may be, but the language they have used, I Personally does not like him. ”Despite Rahul’s rebuke, Kamal Nath refused to apologize.

On the other hand, the Election Commission issued a notice to former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath. The commission said that his remarks were a violation of the model code of conduct applicable in the state due to the assembly by-election. The notice states, “Therefore, the Commission is giving you an opportunity to clarify for your above statement within 48 hours of receiving this notice. If this is not done, the Election Commission will take steps in this regard.

Let me tell you that while addressing a gathering during campaigning for the by-election to be held on November 3 in Dabra seat in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath said that the Congress candidates are ‘ordinary people’ while their rivals are ‘items’. The BJP has nominated Imrati Devi for Dabra seat.

