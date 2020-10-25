Entertainment

MP ByPolls: One more blow to Congress before by-election in Madhya Pradesh – MLA from Damoh joined BJP

October 25, 2020
Madhya Pradesh News: Before the by-election (MP ByPolls 2020), the Congress has suffered another setback in Madhya Pradesh. MLA from Damoh assembly constituency Rahul Lodhi resigned from his assembly membership and joined BJP. Congress MLA from Damoh Rahul Lodhi reached BJP’s state office after submitting resignation from his membership to Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma and the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Shivraj Singh Chouhan), party state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh. I took membership of BJP. Also Read – MP ByPolls: … now Imrati Devi’s bad words

Earlier, Rahul Lodhi submitted his resignation to the Protem Speaker. Protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma said that MLA from Damoh, Rahul Lodhi had asked to resign two days ago, on which he was asked to think carefully. Rahul Lodhi again expressed his desire to resign on Saturday. On Sunday, on the day of Navami, he resigned. 22 MLAs in the state resigned from their assembly membership and joined the BJP, which led to the collapse of Kamal Nath’s government. After that, three more MLAs resigned from the membership of the assembly and now Rahul Lodhi has resigned.

Explain that there are a total of 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, of which 28 by-elections are being held. BJP has 107 seats and to retain majority, it is necessary to win 9 seats of the party. These by-elections to be held in 28 assembly seats in the state will decide the future of the seven-month-old Shivraj Singh government.

