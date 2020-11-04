MP Bypolls: The results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly by-election will have an impact on the future of these three satraps in the state, know the whole matter

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: The results of the by-elections in 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday will come on 10 November. The election results will not only decide the fate of the BJP-led government of the state, but will also affect the political future of the three satraps of the state – Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, former CM Kamal Nath and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. These three influential leaders were involved in the political upheaval for power in the state in March this year. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Kamal Nath gets big ‘win’ before voting, Supreme Court reverses decision of Election Commission

In this uproar, Scindia has played an important role in bringing down the 15-month-old Congress-led government led by Kamal Nath. After Scindia left the Congress in March and joined the BJP, 22 Congress MLAs supported by him resigned from the membership of the assembly and joined the BJP. With this, the then government of Kamal Nath was reduced to a minority. Due to this, Kamal Nath resigned as Chief Minister on March 20 and after this, BJP government again formed on March 23 under the leadership of Chauhan. After joining BJP, Scindia became a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh in June this year. Also Read – Jyotiraditya Scindia said- ‘Yes, I am a dog, I will bite those who indulge in corruption’ from the public.

There is a discussion in the political corridors that Scindia, who has been a former Union Minister since joining the BJP, has ambitions to become a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as well. When Scindia was in the Congress, after the 2018 assembly elections in the state, he fell behind Kamal Nath in the race for the post of Chief Minister. Apart from this, he was not made the state president in place of Kamal Nath. Also Read – When Jyotiraditya Scindia appealed to Congress to win, BJP leaders turned their faces, video went viral

Scindia’s political future began to be jeopardized by the Congress’s sidelining. Scindia was disappointed with this party and sensing his frustration, the BJP took advantage of this opportunity by turning it into opportunity and returning to power again about seven months ago with the support of Scindia and his rebel supporters. Political experts say that if the BJP under Chauhan wins more than 15 of these 28 seats in the by-election, then his stature in the party will increase even more. Chauhan belongs to Other Backward Classes (OBC) and the population of this class is more than 50 percent in the state.

Analysts said that in March, the central leadership of the BJP gave Chauhan the responsibility of the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time, because he has a good image in the public. It is believed that being the favorite leader of the public, he can cross the magic figure of 116 in the 230-member assembly by winning as many seats as possible in the by-election.

Experts said that when Chauhan set up his cabinet, he was not completely exempted for this and for this he had to travel several times from Bhopal to New Delhi to consult top party leaders. Madhya Pradesh Assembly has a total of 230 seats. Of these, the BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has reduced to 87. Apart from these, there are 4 Independents, 2 BSP and 1 SP MLA. The remaining 29 seats are vacant, out of which 28 seats have been held on November 3, except Damoh Assembly and the result will be on November 10.

Congress MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi resigned from the Legislative Assembly and the Congress and joined the BJP after the by-election date was declared for Damoh seat. After the results of the by-elections in these 28 seats, the number of MLAs in the house will increase from the present 202 to 229. Therefore, the BJP needs to win only 8 seats in this by-election to reach the magic figure of 115 of the majority, while the Congress will have to win a full 28 seats.

Political analysts predict that it is easy for Chauhan to reach the magic figure of 115 for the majority, but if for some reason he does not reach this figure, then the tone of the opposition going on in the party can be further intensified and this can lead to the central leadership May get a chance to reduce his height. In the same way, if Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath is successful in getting a good performance in this by-election, then his place in the party will continue. But if he fails to do so, then he too may have to face many difficulties from the party leaders in the coming time.

Because of other national star campaigners like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi not campaigning in this by-election, he himself took command of his party’s campaign and campaigned hard in favor of his candidates to woo voters. Rashid Kidwai, author of the book ‘Sonia-e Biography’ said, “If the Congress performs poorly in this by-election, the party’s leaders can raise the voice of the principle of ‘one person one post’.” With this, Kamal Nath, who is currently the state Congress president as well as the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, may have to give up one of these posts. ‘

According to a Congress MLA, two months ago, when Kamal Nath met at his residence to keep his party MLAs united, one of his close MLAs questioned his way of running the party organization. Kamal Nath needs to win all 28 seats to reach the magic figure of majority in the House. Kidwai said that if he beats the BJP on more than 20 seats, he can not only give a tough challenge to oust Chauhan’s government, but will also increase his stature in the party.

However, given the current situation, it seems that it is not easy for the Congress to get the job of winning more than 20 seats. He said, ‘Kamal Nath is a skilled politician. The manner in which 14 Scindia-backed leaders were made ministers in Chauhan’s cabinet by bypassing senior BJP MLAs, some BJP MLAs are angry and taking advantage of this, Kamal Nath can ever try to topple Chauhan’s government. Said that since the elections in 2018, two BSP MLAs, one SP MLA and two independent MLAs who have been supporting the then Congress government are now giving their support to Chauhan’s BJP-led government, while two independents are still Congress Are with

Senior journalist and political analyst Rakesh Dixit said that if Scindia was able to win more than 10 seats in the 16 seats of Gwalior-Chambal area in this by-election, he would get a place in the Union Cabinet as well as his party. Domination may increase. At the same time, his reputation in the party at the time of poor performance can be tarnished.

He said, ‘Since the Congress MLAs joined the BJP in March and toppled Kamal Nath’s government, four other Congress MLAs have also left the Congress and joined the BJP. Due to this, Madhya Pradesh BJP has already reduced Scindia’s stranglehold in the party. ” He said that Scindia faction leaders are already angry with Scindia being named at number 10 in the list of BJP’s star campaigners for the by-election.

Dixit said that last month, Scindia had met Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Nagpur and it was being speculated that he had met to strengthen his stature in BJP. In Madhya Pradesh, there were 69.93 percent voting in the by-elections on 28 assembly seats and these votes will be counted on November 10.

