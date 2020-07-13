MP: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan divides portfolios among ministers, see list

new Delhi: The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan divided the portfolios on 11 days of the recent formation of the cabinet. The process of allocation of portfolios of ministers in Bhopal continued on Sunday, however, the list came only on Monday morning. Narottam Mishra, who is holding the responsibility of the Health Department along with the Home Ministry, will now have only the Home Department and the Health Ministry has been given the responsibility of Scindia supporter Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary. Also Read – Shivraj Singh Chauhan arrives on Gwalior tour, said – The portfolios of ministers will be divided tomorrow

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has kept such departments with General Administration, Public Relations, Narmada Valley Development, Aviation which are not with any other minister.

Tell that the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan said on Saturday that he will allot portfolios to his ministers tomorrow i.e. on Sunday. But the list could not be released at night. In response to a question on non-allocation of portfolios even after the ministers were sworn in, Chauhan smiled and told reporters here, “That is my job.” Well today I am saying in Gwalior. Shall i say I will do it tomorrow. “

Let me tell you that after returning to Bhopal from a three-day visit to Delhi on July 7, Chauhan had told the media in Bhopal in response to a question, “The Council of Ministers has expanded. Departments are about to be divided now. Today (on July 7), I will do the workouts and I will distribute it a little more quickly. ”But even after 5 days, the ministers did not get the portfolios.

On July 2, Chauhan expanded the Council of Ministers to include 28 ministers in Madhya Pradesh.

– Even after 10 days had passed they did not get the departments

– New ministers also include 12 Jyotiraditya Scindia supporters

– The state’s Kamal Nath government collapsed after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s pro-legislators resigned from Congress in March.

Two ministers of the Scindia camp Tulsi Silavat and Govind Singh Rajput are already there.

With this, 14 rebels have become ministers out of the 22 rebels who toppled the former government of Kamal Nath. All these 14 ministers are not currently MLAs. Most of these are Scindia-backed leaders.