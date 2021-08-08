MP: Collector and SP transferred an afternoon after Union Minister’s consult with to flood-hit Sheopur district

Sheopur district collector and SP were transferred, Information: Collector and Superintendent of Police of flood-affected Sheopur district of Gwalior-Chambal space of ​​Madhya Pradesh were transferred these days on Sunday. In step with the order issued through the Madhya Pradesh govt, Sheopur District Collector Rakesh Srivastava and Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay were transferred until additional orders. Sheopur district collector Rakesh Srivastava has been transferred as Deputy Secretary to the Secretariat of the Executive of Madhya Pradesh and in his position, Gwalior Municipal Company Commissioner Shivam Verma has been made the Sheopur Collector. On the identical time, SP (Sheopur Superintendent of Police) Sampat Upadhyay was once transferred to the put up of Assistant Inspector Common of Police in Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters and in his position, Assistant Inspector Common of Police Anurag Sujania from PHQ has been made the SP of Sheopur. .Additionally Learn – MP: 145 other folks trapped in flood rescued in a village in Guna district

Actually, throughout the consult with of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday, the local community complained to him that the management didn’t alert the folk in regards to the floods in time and it was once the failure of the district management. Later the day past, the Union Minister had admitted that the management was once lax. Additionally Learn – Madhya Pradesh Flood: Agriculture Minister Tomar arrived to consult with the flood-hit space, offended other folks gheraoed

Madhya Pradesh | Sheopur district collector Rakesh Srivastava, and Superintendent of Police, Sampat Upadhyay were transferred till additional orders.

Allow us to tell that on Saturday, when Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was once visiting the flood-affected space in Sheopur town, offended native other folks surrounded him and dust was once additionally thrown at his convoy of automobiles. Sheopur town is part of Morena Lok Sabha constituency situated within the northern a part of Madhya Pradesh. Sheopur town and district were badly suffering from floods previous this week because of heavy rains. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is a Lok Sabha MP from Morena.

Eyewitnesses mentioned that once Tomar reached Karatia Bazar within the town on Saturday to satisfy the flood sufferers, offended other folks surrounded him and mentioned that he had come right here too past due. When he were given down from the auto to console the crying girls, other folks began chasing him. Later, offended other folks allegedly threw dust and small dry sticks at their automobiles.

The local community complained to Tomar that the management didn’t alert the folk in regards to the floods in time and it was once a failure of the district management.

Sheopur Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay mentioned other folks complained to the minister that the relaxation arrived past due. Upadhyay mentioned that no car within the minister’s convoy was once broken. Later, chatting with newshounds, the Union Minister admitted that the management was once lax. Then again, it additionally mentioned that the rumor of a dam breaking additionally created issues. Tomar confident that each one help could be equipped to the district.

Previous this week, a minimum of 24 other folks died and hundreds have been evacuated from flood-hit spaces because of rain in Gwalior and Chambal areas within the northern a part of Madhya Pradesh.

Because of the flood state of affairs in Gwalior-Chambal space of ​​Madhya Pradesh, persons are protesting in lots of spaces. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who visited the realm amid the loss of amenities in Sheopur district, confronted heavy opposition. Sheopur Collector Rakesh Kumar Srivastava has been got rid of after negligence and protest got here to the fore. Congress has raised questions in this motion of the federal government.