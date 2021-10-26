MP: Congress MLA’s son arrested for raping girl chief, sufferer calls for honest investigation

Indore: The police on Tuesday arrested Karan Morwal, the absconding son of Congress MLA from Ujjain district, Murli Morwal, in reference to the rape of a girl chief in Madhya Pradesh. The girl chief who filed the case alleges that the MLA’s 30-year-old son Karan Morwal raped her at the pretext of marriage. The sufferer girl chief mentioned, I desire a honest investigation within the topic. After present process a scientific exam, Karan used to be produced in an area courtroom, which remanded him to one-day police custody at the request of the prosecution.Additionally Learn – After the caution of the MP House Minister, Dabur withdrew the advert made on Karva Chauth, apologized unconditionally

In line with the police, the accused of raping the girl chief at the pretext of marriage used to be absconding for the remaining six and a part months and a praise of Rs 25,000 used to be introduced for his arrest. Additionally Learn – Son Chiraiya Logo: The fabricated from city self-help staff were given the identify ‘Son Chiraiya Logo’ in MP

The accused used to be arrested whilst leaving the auto

Jyoti Sharma, in-charge of the native girls’s police station, mentioned that at the data of the informer, Karan Morwal (30) used to be stuck through a joint crew of ladies police and anti-crime department from close to Maksi, about 80 km from Indore, when he used to be going someplace through automobile. . Additionally Learn – Throughout the taking pictures of Ashram-3, the movie set used to be vandalized through Bajrang Dal staff, ink used to be thrown at Prakash Jha

modified location ceaselessly

Jyoti Sharma, in-charge of the ladies’s police station, mentioned that the police additionally discovered an individual named Rahul Rathod at the side of Karan on this automobile and the function of Rathod within the absconding of the MLA son is being investigated. “Throughout his absconding, Karan used to cover for a couple of days at other puts and alter his whereabouts ceaselessly,” he mentioned.

Sufferer meets feminine chief SP

In the meantime, the girl chief, who filed a rape case in opposition to Karan, reached the Indore Police Headquarters and met a Superintendent of Police. After this, she advised newshounds, “I desire a honest investigation within the case as a result of it’s being mentioned that the accused has systematically passed himself over to the police.” The sufferer alleged that Congress MLA Murli Morwal abused his place in an try to save his son from criminal motion. The girl chief additionally mentioned that there will have to be an inquiry as to who helped the MLA son all the way through his absconding.

On April 2, a case of rape used to be registered in opposition to the MLA’s 30-year-old son in Indore.

Officers mentioned {that a} case of rape used to be registered in opposition to Karan in Indore’s Mahila Police Station on April 2. In line with officers, the girl chief who filed the case alleges that the MLA’s 30-year-old son raped her at the pretext of marriage. Officers mentioned the police in search of Karan had introduced his more youthful brother Shivam to Indore’s Mahila Police Station for wondering on October 19, as investigators idea he knew the place the rape accused used to be hiding.

MLA reached Palasia police station beneath dramatic trends amid police interrogation

In line with resources, as a part of dramatic trends amid police interrogation of his more youthful son Shivam, Congress MLA from Badnagar space of ​​Ujjain, Murli Morwal had reached Palasia police station adjoining to the Mahila police station in Indore on October 19 and had a secret dialogue with the law enforcement officials in a closed room. had.

MLA have shyed away from the query of son’s absconding for 6 months

After the dialogue, as quickly because the MLA got here out of the Palasia police station, the media wondered him concerning the absconding of his elder son Karan for 6 and a part months. On the other hand, he left the police station straight away announcing that he does now not have to give his aspect in entrance of the media.