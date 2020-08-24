MP Coronavirus update: 1263 new cases of corona in Madhya Pradesh, know the condition of your city

Bhopal: The maximum number of 1263 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Madhya Pradesh in one day on Sunday and with this the total number of people found infected with this virus so far in the state reached 53,129. In the last 24 hours in the state, 23 more people have been confirmed dead due to this disease, taking the death toll to 1,229. Also Read – COVID-19 Vaccine India Update: Has Corona Vaccine ‘Coveyshield’ Available in India? Serum Institute told what is the truth

A health officer of Madhya Pradesh said, "During the last 24 hours, due to corona virus infection in the state, six in Jabalpur, four in Indore, three each in Bhopal and Gwalior, two in Betul and Barwani, Dhar, Rewa, Katni. And in Sidhi, the death of one patient has been confirmed. "He said," Indore has recorded the highest 360 deaths due to corona virus so far.

262 people have died in Bhopal, 76 in Ujjain, 45 in Sagar, 66 in Jabalpur, 34 in Gwalior, 25 in Burhanpur, 21 in Khandwa and 25 in Khargone. The remaining deaths have been reported in other districts. "The official said that on Sunday, the maximum number of 194 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Indore district, while 161 were reported in Bhopal, 118 in Gwalior, and 118 in Jabalpur.

He said that out of total 53,129 infected people in the state till now, 40,390 patients have gone home after getting healthy and 11,510 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Sunday, 991 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovering. The official said that at present there are 4,234 prohibited areas in the state.