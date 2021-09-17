MP: Dabang flour mill was once working in executive faculty, neither lecturers nor scholars have been discovered within the elegance

Shivpuri: As a substitute of learning in Govt Number one Faculty Patpura, situated in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, a flour mill of a dominant particular person from the village has been discovered working and the entire lecturers and scholars posted right here. have been discovered absent from faculty. This subject got here to the fore on Tuesday when Rohini Awasthi, Making plans Officer of the District Schooling Division, got here to this college, about 20 km from the Shivpuri district headquarters, to make a marvel consult with.Additionally Learn – Taking into consideration registering an FIR in opposition to Rahul Gandhi for making arguable remarks on RSS: MP House Minister

An reliable of the Faculty Schooling Division mentioned on Friday that taking the subject severely, Shivpuri District Justice of the Peace Akshay Kumar Singh has suspended the instructor of number one faculty Patpura, Srinivas Bhargava, on Thursday. Additionally Learn – MP: Indore lady were given heavy for dancing at site visitors sign, case filed after Viral Video

The officer mentioned that once Rohini Awasthi, Making plans Officer of the District Schooling Division, as a substitute of maintaining categories on this faculty, noticed the flour mill of a domineering particular person from the village working and the entire scholars posted right here and the scholars learning absent, he requested the encompassing villagers. Wondered. He advised that on enquiry, the villagers advised that lecturers hardly ever come to university right here. Additionally Learn – The road dealer jumped within the pleasure of being a daughter, other folks have been fed pani puri at no cost all over the day

The reliable mentioned that for the ultimate a number of months, a flour mill has been put in within a lecture room of this college and is being operated from right here. District Schooling Officer Sanjay Srivastava mentioned, “The making plans officer had given the inspection record by which it was once advised that there have been no lecturers on this faculty and the flour mill was once working. In this a suggestion for suspension of the instructor was once despatched to the District Justice of the Peace and motion has been taken by means of the District Justice of the Peace.