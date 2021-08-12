MP Executive has given Indian hockey crew participant Vivek Sagar Rs. Commemorated through giving 1 crore, appointed DSP

Olympian hockey participant Vivek Sagar is commemorated with Rs 1 crore and appointed DSP, भोपाल: Executive of Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh executive) As of late on Thursday the Tokyo Olympics in Bhopal (Bhopal) (Tokyo OlympicsVivek Sagar, a member of the Indian males’s hockey crew, who gained a bronze medal inVivek SagarAlong side giving an quantity of 1 crore rupees to him, has additionally been appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The Indian hockey crew has gained a bronze medal within the just lately held Tokyo Olympic Video games, during which Vivek used to be additionally concerned.Additionally Learn – Video: Watch this CCTV photos of what came about between opposition MPs and marshals in Parliament the day gone by

Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan prolonged his heartfelt congratulations and welcomed Olympian hockey participant, Vivek Sagar in Bhopal. %.twitter.com/PIj95RetWN – ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan these days commemorated Olympian hockey participant Vivek Sagar with an quantity of 1 crore rupees to Sagar at Minto Corridor in Bhopal. After this, CM Chouhan stated, “Vivek could also be the DSP of Madhya Pradesh from these days.” He additionally introduced that anyplace he desires in Madhya Pradesh, a pucca area might be constructed and given to him. Additionally Learn – MP: Those that make and promote spurious liquor might be sentenced to demise, might be fined as much as 20 lakhs

The Leader Minister stated, the Indian hockey crew has now not most effective gained a bronze medal within the Tokyo Olympics, however that is the renaissance of Indian hockey. Vivek Sagar is a resident of Chandon Pipariya village in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan stated that through successful this hockey medal, Vivek has made Chandon Pipariya village, Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh and all the nation proud.

This is a topic of satisfaction for the rustic and the state. It’s not only a bronze medal however a renaissance of Indian hockey. As of late a program of honor of Vivek has been arranged at Minto Corridor. Executive will lengthen all imaginable enhance to Vivek: CM of Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/6pLOUbdixS – ANI_HindiNews (HAHindinews) August 12, 2021

Vivek scored a purpose within the fit towards Argentina to make sure India’s position within the quarter-finals, and then Chauhan spoke to the midfielder and congratulated him. The Indian crew misplaced to Belgium within the semi-finals however controlled to win the Olympic bronze medal through defeating Germany within the 3rd position play-off fit.

CM Chouhan stated that girls hockey avid gamers can also be inspired. The Indian girls’s hockey crew has earned the fourth place within the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which could also be an issue of no much less honor. He stated that each and every participant of the Indian girls’s hockey crew can be given an quantity of Rs 31-31 lakh as an honor.