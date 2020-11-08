MP Exit Polls: Chief Minister Chouhan met party leaders after exit poll estimates

Bhopal: With an exit poll conducted by a news channel, it has been estimated that the ruling BJP may win 16 to 18 seats in the recent by-elections of 28 Vidhan Sabha in Madhya Pradesh. After the exit poll estimates, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan held a meeting with party leaders here on Saturday. Voting has been held on November 3 as a by-election for 28 seats in the state, while votes will be counted on November 10. Also Read – Kamal Nath is trying to woo BJP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

In the exit poll of Aaj Tak-Axis, it is estimated that in the counting of votes to be held on November 10, BJP may win 16 to 18 seats in Madhya Pradesh while the opposition Congress will be limited to 10 to 12 seats.

BJP State Spokesperson Rajneesh Aggarwal said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, State BJP President VD Sharma and other BJP office bearers received details of the vote from party leaders and workers on Saturday.

In Madhya Pradesh, 28 seats have been voted on November 3 as a by-election. Of this, 25 seats were vacated by the resignation of Congress MLAs and joining the BJP and three seats were vacant due to the death of MLAs.

It is to be known that in March this year, after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs, the Kamal Nath government fell in a minority due to joining the BJP. Most of the MLAs were supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia himself left the Congress in March and joined the BJP.

In the 230-member Vidhan Sabha of Madhya Pradesh, presently BJP has 107, 87 of Congress, two of BSP, one of SP and four independent MLAs. Congress legislator Rahul Lodhi from Damoh also joined the BJP after resigning after the bypoll was announced on 28 seats. After this, based on the effective number 229 of the House, the magic figure of simple majority in the House is 115.