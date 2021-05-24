MP: FIR lodged in opposition to Congress chief Kamal Nath over debatable commentary associated with Covid-19

Bhopal: A case was once registered on the Crime Department police station in Bhopal on Sunday night over the alleged contentious commentary made by means of Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath on Kovid-19 in Ujjain on Saturday. At the criticism of BJP leaders, this FIR has been registered in opposition to Kamal Nath Kamal Nath underneath Segment 188 of IPC and Segment 54 of Crisis Control Act 2005. A senior police officer stated that at the criticism of BJP’s Bhopal district president Sumit Pachauri and different celebration leaders together with two Bhopal MLAs Vishwas Sarang and Rameshwar Sharma, this FIR has been lodged in opposition to Kamal Nath. Additionally Learn – Coronavirus spreading unexpectedly in youngsters, startling statistics, listed here are the early signs

Along side the President of Madhya Pradesh Congress, Kamal Nath may be the Chief of Opposition within the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Meeting. After the FIR was once registered, Kamal Nath’s legit twitter maintain tweeted Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announcing, “Politically FIR in opposition to Kamal Nath is simply BJP’s try to keep watch over corona injury and conceal its failure.” In para 33 of the affidavit filed within the Excellent Court docket by means of the Central Govt, it’s been described as an Indian double mutant pressure. Kamanath ji’s commentary has additionally been misrepresented. Additionally Learn – Covid-19: New circumstances of corona decreased within the nation, however in 24 hours the collection of useless crosses 3 lakh with 4,454 new deaths

When the police officer was once wondered on what foundation the case was once registered in opposition to Kamal Nath, Superintendent of Police (Bhopal Headquarters) Ramji Srivastava stated that the FIR was once lodged at the foundation of 2 movies given within the pen pressure in conjunction with the criticism by means of the BJP Has been. On the other hand, he refused to provide main points on it. Additionally Learn – Public passion petition to provide aid to debtors can be heard in Excellent Court docket lately, call for for postponement of installment cost

The Madhya Pradesh BJP delegation stated in a criticism memorandum submitted to Bhopal’s Superintendent of Police lately, “Kamal Nath had stated in his press convention in Ujjain on Saturday 22 Would possibly that the corona that has been unfold on this planet is now known as ‘Indian Variant’ of Corona. Being recognized by means of the title. Kamal Nath had additionally stated that the Top Minister and President of many nations are calling Corona because the Indian variant. In any such essential time of the Corona epidemic, Kamal Nath is complicated the general public by means of announcing this and is defaming the rustic the world over. “

BJP leaders have additionally stated of their memorandum that Kamal Nath has additionally violated the ideas issued by means of the International Well being Group. This act of Kamal Nath falls underneath the class of treason in keeping with the Indian Penal Code. The delegation has additionally stated in its memorandum, “Kamal Nath falsely alleged that the federal government is hiding the loss of life toll of lakhs of folks.” His commentary is arousing public worry that falls underneath the class of felony acts. “

In any other criticism, the participants of the delegation stated that Top Minister Narendra Modi took a ancient choice to scale back the cost of fertilizer DAP within the passion of farmers. However this message will have to now not achieve the folks and peasants of the rustic, for this goal, Kamal Nath has additionally finished the evil of dissolving the legislation and peace machine by means of announcing that he will have to ‘set hearth’ within the digital assembly together with his legislators.

The delegation passed over the pen pressure of Ujjain’s press convention and video of the digital press convention in Bhopal to the Superintendent of Police, Segment 124-A, 124-2 Segment 1537A, Segment -188, Segment 65 of Cyber ​​Crime in opposition to Kamal Nath. -B had demanded to check in a felony case.

Provide an explanation for that former Leader Minister Kamal Nath had additionally stated in a press convention in Bhopal via digital medium on Friday that on this planet Indian Corona has turn into synonymous and ‘go away my India nice, my India has turn into of Kovid’. So now foreigners are scared of Indians. Additional, he had stated that India is dishonest the entire international by means of presenting synthetic figures of deaths of Kovid-19 and claimed that 1,02,002 folks died because of Kovid-19 in Madhya Pradesh this yr in March-April. took place.

In the meantime, the media coordinator of Madhya Pradesh Congress Narendra Saluja stated, “By way of registering a case in opposition to Kamal Nath at the false and factless criticism of the BJP, the BJP is giving start to unsuitable traditions within the state.” That is an try to suppress and overwhelm the voice of the opposition, which is announcing in regards to the public passion. That is the dictatorship and Hitlership of the BJP govt.

He stated that the Congress is not going to sit down silent. She is going to combat the combat for public rights with extra power.